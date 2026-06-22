Brenntag SE Boosts 2026 Outlook After Q2 Preliminary EBITDA

Preliminary Q2 2026 operating EBITDA ~ EUR 450 million, above market expectations

Performance driven by robust demand and improved margins, amid market disruptions from the Middle East crisis

Full-year 2026 operating EBITDA guidance raised to EUR 1,250–1,400 million (previously EUR 1,150–1,350)

Company remains cautious due to continued uncertainty and risk of weaker demand in H2 2026

Half-year financial report to be published on 12 August 2026

Announcement disclosed as inside information under Article 17 MAR on 22 June 2026; IR contact: André Simon

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Brenntag is on 12.08.2026.

The price of Brenntag at the time of the news was 54,78EUR and was up +1,65 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,76EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,79 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.094,00PKT (+0,49 %).







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar