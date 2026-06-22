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    Brenntag SE Boosts 2026 Outlook After Q2 Preliminary EBITDA

    In a turbulent market shaped by Middle East tensions, the company delivers stronger-than-expected Q2 results and lifts its 2026 outlook while remaining cautious for the second half.

    Brenntag SE Boosts 2026 Outlook After Q2 Preliminary EBITDA
    Foto: Brenntag SE
    • Preliminary Q2 2026 operating EBITDA ~ EUR 450 million, above market expectations
    • Performance driven by robust demand and improved margins, amid market disruptions from the Middle East crisis
    • Full-year 2026 operating EBITDA guidance raised to EUR 1,250–1,400 million (previously EUR 1,150–1,350)
    • Company remains cautious due to continued uncertainty and risk of weaker demand in H2 2026
    • Half-year financial report to be published on 12 August 2026
    • Announcement disclosed as inside information under Article 17 MAR on 22 June 2026; IR contact: André Simon

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Brenntag is on 12.08.2026.

    The price of Brenntag at the time of the news was 54,78EUR and was up +1,65 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,76EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,79 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.094,00PKT (+0,49 %).


    Brenntag

    +3,75 %
    -4,52 %
    -7,20 %
    +13,39 %
    -5,45 %
    -22,93 %
    -31,64 %
    +22,14 %
    +225,62 %
    ISIN:DE000A1DAHH0WKN:A1DAHH
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    Brenntag SE Boosts 2026 Outlook After Q2 Preliminary EBITDA In a turbulent market shaped by Middle East tensions, the company delivers stronger-than-expected Q2 results and lifts its 2026 outlook while remaining cautious for the second half.
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