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    Lonza Restates H1 2025 Finances; Capsules & Health Ingredients Discontinued

    Lonza updates its Half-Year 2025 figures, reclassifying CHI as discontinued operations ahead of its upcoming Half-Year 2026 results release.

    Lonza Restates H1 2025 Finances; Capsules & Health Ingredients Discontinued
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Lonza published restated Half‑Year 2025 financials on 23 June 2026 to reflect Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) as discontinued operations, ahead of its Half‑Year 2026 results release on 22 July.
    • The restatement updates the consolidated income statement and selected key performance measures and aligns H1‑2025 presentation with Full‑Year 2025 reporting.
    • Lonza states the restatement has no impact on its previously reported Full‑Year 2025 results.
    • CHI was announced for divestment in December 2024 and was reported as discontinued operations in the Full‑Year 2025 results.
    • On 6 March 2026 Lonza signed a definitive agreement to sell CHI to Lone Star Funds, with closing expected in Q3 2026.
    • Lonza is a global CDMO with ~20,000 employees and reported Full‑Year 2025 sales of CHF 6.5 billion and CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 22.07.2026.


    Lonza Group

    +0,97 %
    +1,59 %
    -1,94 %
    +5,05 %
    -9,64 %
    -0,41 %
    -8,91 %
    +296,73 %
    +832,72 %
    ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619
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    Lonza Restates H1 2025 Finances; Capsules & Health Ingredients Discontinued Lonza updates its Half-Year 2025 figures, reclassifying CHI as discontinued operations ahead of its upcoming Half-Year 2026 results release.
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