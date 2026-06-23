Lonza Restates H1 2025 Finances; Capsules & Health Ingredients Discontinued

Lonza published restated Half‑Year 2025 financials on 23 June 2026 to reflect Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) as discontinued operations, ahead of its Half‑Year 2026 results release on 22 July.

The restatement updates the consolidated income statement and selected key performance measures and aligns H1‑2025 presentation with Full‑Year 2025 reporting.

Lonza states the restatement has no impact on its previously reported Full‑Year 2025 results.

CHI was announced for divestment in December 2024 and was reported as discontinued operations in the Full‑Year 2025 results.

On 6 March 2026 Lonza signed a definitive agreement to sell CHI to Lone Star Funds, with closing expected in Q3 2026.

Lonza is a global CDMO with ~20,000 employees and reported Full‑Year 2025 sales of CHF 6.5 billion and CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 22.07.2026.



