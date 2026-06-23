Lonza Restates H1 2025 Finances; Capsules & Health Ingredients Discontinued
Lonza updates its Half-Year 2025 figures, reclassifying CHI as discontinued operations ahead of its upcoming Half-Year 2026 results release.
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- Lonza published restated Half‑Year 2025 financials on 23 June 2026 to reflect Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) as discontinued operations, ahead of its Half‑Year 2026 results release on 22 July.
- The restatement updates the consolidated income statement and selected key performance measures and aligns H1‑2025 presentation with Full‑Year 2025 reporting.
- Lonza states the restatement has no impact on its previously reported Full‑Year 2025 results.
- CHI was announced for divestment in December 2024 and was reported as discontinued operations in the Full‑Year 2025 results.
- On 6 March 2026 Lonza signed a definitive agreement to sell CHI to Lone Star Funds, with closing expected in Q3 2026.
- Lonza is a global CDMO with ~20,000 employees and reported Full‑Year 2025 sales of CHF 6.5 billion and CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 22.07.2026.
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