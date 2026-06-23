Avolta inks DFS deal to acquire Okinawa ops, enters Japan travel retail
Avolta is set to deepen its Asian footprint with a landmark move into Japan, acquiring DFS Okinawa and securing a powerful new platform in travel retail.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Avolta AG signed an agreement to acquire 100% of DFS Okinawa, marking its entry into the Japanese travel retail market.
- DFS Okinawa operates airport and downtown retail locations across Naha Airport’s international and domestic terminals and the Okinawa Downtown Galleria, with long-term contracts averaging more than ten years.
- The deal provides Avolta with immediate scale in Japan and expands its Asia-Pacific presence, complementing its recently announced food & beverage operations in the country and exposure to luxury brands.
- For 2025, DFS Okinawa generated revenues corresponding to around 10% of Avolta’s 2025 APAC business.
- The transaction will be funded with available cash on Avolta’s balance sheet and is expected to have a limited impact on leverage (~0.1x) and to be immediately accretive to EBITDA margin, earnings per share, equity free cash flow and ROIC.
- Closing is expected in Q3 2026, subject to customary conditions; the deal leverages Avolta’s capabilities and its long-standing relationship with LVMH, providing access to an established, cash-generative platform with airport and downtown travel flows and long-term concession visibility.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Avolta is on 30.07.2026.
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