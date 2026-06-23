Kuros Biosciences, Nomad Foods & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Jan Woitas - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Kuros Biosciences
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Kuros Biosciences
|14
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Öl (Brent)
|10
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|LION E-Mobility
|7
|💬
|📰
|Bitcoin
|3
|💬
|📰
|Gold
|3
|💬
|📰
|MHP Hotel
|2
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Nomad Foods
|+2,60 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|BAVARIA Industries Group Akt
|+0,50 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Multitude
|+0,18 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Cannara Biotech
|-3,38 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|LG Electronics
|-5,16 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Kingboard Holdings
|-10,44 %
|📰
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Kuros Biosciences
Wochenperformance: -14,46 %
Wochenperformance: -14,46 %
Platz 1
Kuros Biosciences
Wochenperformance: -14,46 %
Wochenperformance: -14,46 %
Platz 2
Öl (Brent)
Wochenperformance: -6,24 %
Wochenperformance: -6,24 %
Platz 3
LION E-Mobility
Wochenperformance: -4,78 %
Wochenperformance: -4,78 %
Platz 4
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -3,51 %
Wochenperformance: -3,51 %
Platz 5
Gold
Wochenperformance: -4,82 %
Wochenperformance: -4,82 %
Platz 6
MHP Hotel
Wochenperformance: +8,21 %
Wochenperformance: +8,21 %
Platz 7
Nomad Foods
Wochenperformance: -2,75 %
Wochenperformance: -2,75 %
Platz 8
BAVARIA Industries Group Akt
Wochenperformance: -1,46 %
Wochenperformance: -1,46 %
Platz 9
Multitude
Wochenperformance: -0,18 %
Wochenperformance: -0,18 %
Platz 10
Cannara Biotech
Wochenperformance: +0,73 %
Wochenperformance: +0,73 %
Platz 11
LG Electronics
Wochenperformance: +0,82 %
Wochenperformance: +0,82 %
Platz 12
Kingboard Holdings
Wochenperformance: +31,05 %
Wochenperformance: +31,05 %
Platz 13
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