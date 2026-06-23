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    Porsche AG reveals fresh details on Strategy 2035's three pillars

    Porsche charts its course to 2035: a sharpened brand, a focused product portfolio and a leaner organization, all geared toward resilient, sustainable profitability.

    Porsche AG reveals fresh details on Strategy 2035's three pillars
    Foto: Marijan Murat - dpa
    • Porsche AG presented Strategy 2035 at its 23 June 2026 AGM, outlining three pillars and aiming for sustainable profitability and enhanced resilience.
    • Pillar 1 Brand & Customer focuses on Porsche's core sports car DNA, design, performance, driving pleasure, heritage and exclusivity, prioritizing value and willingness to pay over volume.
    • Pillar 2 Products & Technology aims to simplify the lineup by reducing model variants while investing across combustion, hybrid and all-electric drivetrains; the 911 will feature a performance hybrid and there will be no fully electric 911, with Cayenne Electric cited as a BEV heritage example.
    • Pillar 3 Company & Operations seeks to streamline the organization, improve platform sharing and modular systems, and engage with employee representatives on workforce adjustments to maintain competitiveness.
    • The 2026 forecast is confirmed: operating group return on sales of 5.5–7.5%, group sales around €35–36 billion, Automotive net cash-flow margin 3–5%, with one-off costs of €800–900 million and tariff costs around €700 million.
    • Dividend proposal for 2025: €1.01 per preferred share and €1.00 per ordinary share, above the 50% payout target but lower in absolute terms than the previous year, to preserve financial flexibility during the transformation.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Porsche AG is on 23.06.2026.

    The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 47,94EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 48,23EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,62 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.977,71PKT (-1,79 %).


    Porsche AG

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    ISIN:DE000PAG9113WKN:PAG911
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    Porsche AG reveals fresh details on Strategy 2035's three pillars Porsche charts its course to 2035: a sharpened brand, a focused product portfolio and a leaner organization, all geared toward resilient, sustainable profitability.
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