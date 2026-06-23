Porsche AG reveals fresh details on Strategy 2035's three pillars

Porsche AG presented Strategy 2035 at its 23 June 2026 AGM, outlining three pillars and aiming for sustainable profitability and enhanced resilience.

Pillar 1 Brand & Customer focuses on Porsche's core sports car DNA, design, performance, driving pleasure, heritage and exclusivity, prioritizing value and willingness to pay over volume.

Pillar 2 Products & Technology aims to simplify the lineup by reducing model variants while investing across combustion, hybrid and all-electric drivetrains; the 911 will feature a performance hybrid and there will be no fully electric 911, with Cayenne Electric cited as a BEV heritage example.

Pillar 3 Company & Operations seeks to streamline the organization, improve platform sharing and modular systems, and engage with employee representatives on workforce adjustments to maintain competitiveness.

The 2026 forecast is confirmed: operating group return on sales of 5.5–7.5%, group sales around €35–36 billion, Automotive net cash-flow margin 3–5%, with one-off costs of €800–900 million and tariff costs around €700 million.

Dividend proposal for 2025: €1.01 per preferred share and €1.00 per ordinary share, above the 50% payout target but lower in absolute terms than the previous year, to preserve financial flexibility during the transformation.

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Porsche AG is on 23.06.2026.

The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 47,94EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 48,23EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,62 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.977,71PKT (-1,79 %).



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