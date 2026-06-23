Vita 34: FamiCord AG wins ArThec as new CDMO client

FamiCord signed a framework agreement with ArThec S.A. (via Polish subsidiary PBKM) to collaborate in its CDMO business.

The collaboration targets development of an advanced tissue‑engineering technology for regenerative medicine, aiming at treatments for articular cartilage damage and degenerative joint diseases.

FamiCord will carry out comprehensive R&D including development of a repeatable GMP‑compliant manufacturing process, identification of key process parameters and critical quality attributes, development of analytical quality‑control methods, and preparation for GMP transfer and scale‑up.

Initial revenue of about EUR 0.7 million is expected to be recognized within 12 months, subject to project development.

The project is expected to deliver an EBITDA margin above Group level and the agreement may be extended with further joint projects.

The deal underlines FamiCord’s strategic expansion beyond tissue and cell banking into CDMO services; FamiCord is Europe’s leading cell bank (third largest worldwide) and is negotiating with other potential CDMO clients.

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Vita 34 is on 24.06.2026.

The price of Vita 34 at the time of the news was 3,8250EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous day.



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