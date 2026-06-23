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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVita 34 AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Vita 34
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    Vita 34: FamiCord AG wins ArThec as new CDMO client

    FamiCord expands its CDMO footprint with ArThec, advancing tissue‑engineering solutions for cartilage repair and joint disease in a high‑margin R&D partnership.

    Vita 34: FamiCord AG wins ArThec as new CDMO client
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • FamiCord signed a framework agreement with ArThec S.A. (via Polish subsidiary PBKM) to collaborate in its CDMO business.
    • The collaboration targets development of an advanced tissue‑engineering technology for regenerative medicine, aiming at treatments for articular cartilage damage and degenerative joint diseases.
    • FamiCord will carry out comprehensive R&D including development of a repeatable GMP‑compliant manufacturing process, identification of key process parameters and critical quality attributes, development of analytical quality‑control methods, and preparation for GMP transfer and scale‑up.
    • Initial revenue of about EUR 0.7 million is expected to be recognized within 12 months, subject to project development.
    • The project is expected to deliver an EBITDA margin above Group level and the agreement may be extended with further joint projects.
    • The deal underlines FamiCord’s strategic expansion beyond tissue and cell banking into CDMO services; FamiCord is Europe’s leading cell bank (third largest worldwide) and is negotiating with other potential CDMO clients.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Vita 34 is on 24.06.2026.

    The price of Vita 34 at the time of the news was 3,8250EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous day.


    Vita 34

    -0,52 %
    +2,70 %
    -6,85 %
    -22,24 %
    -9,29 %
    -35,42 %
    -54,29 %
    +66,37 %
    -43,22 %
    ISIN:DE000A0BL849WKN:A0BL84
    Vita 34 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Vita 34: FamiCord AG wins ArThec as new CDMO client FamiCord expands its CDMO footprint with ArThec, advancing tissue‑engineering solutions for cartilage repair and joint disease in a high‑margin R&D partnership.
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