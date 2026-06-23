tZERO Brings Archax $GOVY to US Institutions via Tokenized Treasuries
tZERO and Archax are reshaping access to U.S. Treasuries, bringing tokenized short-term government debt and 24/7 on-chain settlement to qualified American investors.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- tZERO will distribute Archax’s $GOVY tokenized U.S. Treasury bill product to U.S. qualified purchasers via its SEC-registered, FINRA-member broker-dealer and custodial infrastructure later this year.
- $GOVY provides legally enforceable entitlement to short-term Treasuries with embedded on-chain settlement, custody and delivery, and holders can redeem for stablecoins or the underlying T‑Bill at any time.
- The deal leverages dual-regulated infrastructure: Archax is FCA-authorised (UK/EU) while tZERO operates SEC-registered broker-dealers, a FINRA-member ATS, and is a qualified digital-asset custodian.
- Operational simplicity: $GOVY offers continuous exposure to short-term Treasuries via a single token with no manual roll management; subscriptions and redemptions are processed on-chain 24/7.
- $GOVY will be initially issued on Ethereum, Hedera and Stellar, with plans to support additional blockchains and future currency variants (e.g., £GOVY and €GOVY).
- Distribution is subject to tZERO’s due diligence and final approval; investors should note standard and digital-asset-specific risks, and the release is informational—not an investment offer or advice.
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