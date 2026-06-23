DAX, BRANICKS Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|D-Wave Quantum
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Cancambria Energy
|💬
|📰
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|💬
|📰
|SUESS MicroTec
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|211
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SpaceX
|107
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|60
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|40
|💬
|📰
|SAP
|36
|💬
|📰
|Wurmtal Beteiligungen
|35
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|BRANICKS Group
|+15,28 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|D-Wave Quantum
|+7,70 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Meta Wolf
|+7,65 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Furukawa Denki Kogyo
|-19,25 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|AMC Entertainment Holdings Registered (A)
|-25,44 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Primoris Services
|-32,95 %
|📰
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 30.06.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +2,63 %
Wochenperformance: +2,63 %
Platz 1
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +10,50 %
Wochenperformance: +10,50 %
Platz 2
Cancambria Energy
Wochenperformance: +21,56 %
Wochenperformance: +21,56 %
Platz 3
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: +5,30 %
Wochenperformance: +5,30 %
Platz 4
SUESS MicroTec
Wochenperformance: -6,44 %
Wochenperformance: -6,44 %
Platz 5
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +9,16 %
Wochenperformance: +9,16 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,06 %
Wochenperformance: +0,06 %
Platz 7
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: -29,47 %
Wochenperformance: -29,47 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -0,67 %
Wochenperformance: -0,67 %
Platz 9
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -2,28 %
Wochenperformance: -2,28 %
Platz 10
SAP
Wochenperformance: -5,66 %
Wochenperformance: -5,66 %
Platz 11
Wurmtal Beteiligungen
Wochenperformance: -35,22 %
Wochenperformance: -35,22 %
Platz 12
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: +10,67 %
Wochenperformance: +10,67 %
Platz 13
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +2,63 %
Wochenperformance: +2,63 %
Platz 14
Meta Wolf
Wochenperformance: +45,93 %
Wochenperformance: +45,93 %
Platz 15
Furukawa Denki Kogyo
Wochenperformance: +7,26 %
Wochenperformance: +7,26 %
Platz 16
AMC Entertainment Holdings Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -13,00 %
Wochenperformance: -13,00 %
Platz 17
Primoris Services
Wochenperformance: -33,57 %
Wochenperformance: -33,57 %
Platz 18
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