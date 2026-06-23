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    ABO Energy Drives Strategic Development and Future Financing

    ABO Energy is reshaping its future, working with leading advisers and financing partners to secure its capital base and return to sustainable profitability.

    ABO Energy Drives Strategic Development and Future Financing
    Foto: Horst Galuschka - picture alliance/dpa
    • ABO Energy is intensifying its efforts to develop a financing solution with financing partners to strengthen its capital base in support of its long-term strategy.
    • A draft restructuring report presented in May concluded that ABO Energy has the ability to be successfully restructured.
    • ABO Energy has engaged two international advisory firms: Boston Consulting Group to strengthen the equity side, and Rothschild & Co as financial adviser for the financing partners focusing on restructuring the balance sheet.
    • Negotiations with financing partners on a viable restructuring solution are ongoing; concrete decisions are in preparation, and ABO Energy will provide updates per capital market disclosure obligations.
    • The company targets returning to EBITDA profitability in 2027, with a focus on core markets, a leaner organization, and pursuing value-chain opportunities with support from financing partners.
    • Operational progress includes concentrating on core competencies in high-margin markets, streamlining the organization, increasing transparency, and defining clear responsibilities to create the basis for sustainable profitability.

    The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 3,5150EUR and was down -1,19 % compared with the previous day.


    ABO Energy

    -3,23 %
    -5,39 %
    -40,77 %
    -41,83 %
    -90,07 %
    -93,93 %
    -92,35 %
    -63,60 %
    ISIN:DE0005760029WKN:576002
    ABO Energy direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    ABO Energy Drives Strategic Development and Future Financing ABO Energy is reshaping its future, working with leading advisers and financing partners to secure its capital base and return to sustainable profitability.
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