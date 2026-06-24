Almonty Industries, The Wendy's & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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|SUESS MicroTec
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|📰
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|Deutsche Rohstoff
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|Lahontan Gold
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|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
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|Almonty Industries
|88
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SpaceX
|70
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|36
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|35
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|Vonovia
|35
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|Deutsche Rohstoff
|29
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|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
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|The Wendy's
|+28,23 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Benz Mining
|+15,27 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|WiseTech Global
|+12,52 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Fedex
|-6,75 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|MiniMax Group
|-7,56 %
|📰
|🟥
|Bijou Brigitte
|-13,11 %
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|📰
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Adelayde Exploration Incorporation
Wochenperformance: +1,89 %
Wochenperformance: +1,89 %
Platz 1
SUESS MicroTec
Wochenperformance: -0,97 %
Wochenperformance: -0,97 %
Platz 2
Quantum X Labs
Wochenperformance: +11,41 %
Wochenperformance: +11,41 %
Platz 3
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: -7,95 %
Wochenperformance: -7,95 %
Platz 4
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -8,33 %
Wochenperformance: -8,33 %
Platz 5
Lahontan Gold
Wochenperformance: -20,93 %
Wochenperformance: -20,93 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -0,34 %
Wochenperformance: -0,34 %
Platz 7
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: -21,46 %
Wochenperformance: -21,46 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: -12,20 %
Wochenperformance: -12,20 %
Platz 9
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +11,95 %
Wochenperformance: +11,95 %
Platz 10
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -3,11 %
Wochenperformance: -3,11 %
Platz 11
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -8,33 %
Wochenperformance: -8,33 %
Platz 12
The Wendy's
Wochenperformance: +21,58 %
Wochenperformance: +21,58 %
Platz 13
Benz Mining
Wochenperformance: +35,43 %
Wochenperformance: +35,43 %
Platz 14
WiseTech Global
Wochenperformance: -14,11 %
Wochenperformance: -14,11 %
Platz 15
Fedex
Wochenperformance: -9,91 %
Wochenperformance: -9,91 %
Platz 16
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: +7,17 %
Wochenperformance: +7,17 %
Platz 17
Bijou Brigitte
Wochenperformance: -15,02 %
Wochenperformance: -15,02 %
Platz 18
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