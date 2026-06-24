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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Platform Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Platform Group
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    The Platform Group to Host Exclusive Strategy Update Call

    Join us as The Platform Group’s leadership shares fresh insights on performance, strategy, and future plans in the upcoming Strategy & Update Call.

    The Platform Group to Host Exclusive Strategy Update Call
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The Strategy & Update Call is scheduled for June 30, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. CEST.
    • Management will provide an update on current business development and ongoing corporate initiatives, followed by a Q&A session.
    • The Platform Group is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries with proprietary platform solutions and a partner network of over 16,000.
    • The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf.
    • For 2025, the company reported revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.
    • Registration for the event is via AIRTIME: "TPG Strategy & Update Call Registration."

    The next important date, Portzamparc BNP Paribas Group, Mid & Small Caps Conference, Paris (Alternative, slightly more natural English: Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) Mid‑ and Small‑Cap Conference — Paris), at The Platform Group is on 25.06.2026.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 1,3025EUR and was down -0,38 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,2700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,50 % since publication.


    The Platform Group

    +1,15 %
    -0,72 %
    -55,32 %
    -55,68 %
    -85,45 %
    -68,74 %
    -95,87 %
    -95,73 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ZW88WKN:A40ZW8
    The Platform Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    The Platform Group to Host Exclusive Strategy Update Call Join us as The Platform Group’s leadership shares fresh insights on performance, strategy, and future plans in the upcoming Strategy & Update Call.
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