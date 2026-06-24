The Platform Group to Host Exclusive Strategy Update Call

The Strategy & Update Call is scheduled for June 30, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. CEST.

Management will provide an update on current business development and ongoing corporate initiatives, followed by a Q&A session.

The Platform Group is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries with proprietary platform solutions and a partner network of over 16,000.

The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf.

For 2025, the company reported revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

Registration for the event is via AIRTIME: "TPG Strategy & Update Call Registration."

The next important date, Portzamparc BNP Paribas Group, Mid & Small Caps Conference, Paris (Alternative, slightly more natural English: Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) Mid‑ and Small‑Cap Conference — Paris), at The Platform Group is on 25.06.2026.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 1,3025EUR and was down -0,38 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,2700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,50 % since publication.



Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 30.06.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro. und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.





Schreibe Deinen Kommentar