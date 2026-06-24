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    KNDS to Pursue IPO to Fuel Long-Term Growth

    KNDS charts its next chapter, targeting dual listings in Paris and Frankfurt to fuel long-term growth, strengthen governance, and unlock value from a robust defense order book.

    KNDS to Pursue IPO to Fuel Long-Term Growth
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • KNDS announces its intention to proceed with an IPO to support long‑term growth, seeking simultaneous listings on Euronext Paris and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; the offering is planned as private placements to institutional investors (no public retail offering) and will be accompanied by a Prospectus to be approved by the AFM.
    • IPO structure: a full secondary sale of up to ~20% of existing share capital by current shareholders GIAT (French State) and Wegmann; separately, the Federal Republic of Germany (via KfW) intends to acquire 40% of KNDS from Wegmann prior to Admission, subject to approvals, leaving GIAT and KfW each with ~40% and up to ~20% free float.
    • Strong FY2025 financials and backlog: 2025 revenue €4.4bn (+16% YoY), EBIT €661m (15% margin), free cash flow €980m, and a record order backlog of €33.1bn as of 31 Dec 2025, providing multi‑year revenue visibility.
    • Growth outlook and investments: 2026 target ~30% revenue growth vs 2025, excluding IPO costs expected 2026 EBIT margin ~12%, PPE capex ~€750m in 2026; medium‑term ambitions of €11–12bn annual revenue, 14–15% EBIT margin, and cumulative free cash flow €2.5–3.0bn.
    • Strategic positioning and capabilities: KNDS is a pan‑European pure‑play land‑defense leader and lead system integrator with the broadest European land portfolio (main battle tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, ammunition, services), ~11,000 employees, 32 sites in 12 countries, strong R&D footprint and an ongoing industrial ramp‑up.
    • Post‑IPO governance and protections: expected board of 12 (CEO, 5 independent non‑execs, 3 GIAT nominees, 3 KfW nominees while each holds ≥30%), qualified voting majorities and deadlock mechanisms, 10‑year lock‑ups for GIAT/KfW, a loyalty share plan with double voting rights, and mirrored French “golden share” protections for German assets.







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    KNDS to Pursue IPO to Fuel Long-Term Growth KNDS charts its next chapter, targeting dual listings in Paris and Frankfurt to fuel long-term growth, strengthen governance, and unlock value from a robust defense order book.
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