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    NFON: AGM 2026 - Profitability Up, AI Growth Momentum in FY25

    NFON enters FY 2025 with stronger numbers, sharper focus and a clear AI-driven vision, reshaping business communications while preserving financial discipline and European data trust.

    NFON: AGM 2026 - Profitability Up, AI Growth Momentum in FY25
    Foto: Dena Skulskaya - Unsplash
    • FY 2025 financials: consolidated revenue €89.1m, recurring revenue €82.0m, adjusted EBITDA €12.6m (14.2% margin) and free cash flow €4.3m.
    • Improved profitability, stronger liquidity and solid cash flow that provide flexibility for selective investment while maintaining financial discipline.
    • NFON Next 2027 programme is on track, marking a strategic transformation toward an AI-focused business-communications company.
    • AI capabilities are being integrated across the NFON platform—notably Intelligent Assistant and Customer Engagement—to strengthen monetisation and meet rising demand for AI-enabled communication workflows.
    • Company stresses trust, data protection, digital sovereignty and full GDPR compliance as competitive advantages in the European market.
    • AGM held 24 June 2026 in Munich with 88.33% of share capital represented; all proposed resolutions by Management and Supervisory Boards were approved by clear majorities.

    The next important date, "Ordentliche Hauptversammlung" — "Annual General Meeting (AGM)" (literally: "ordinary/general shareholders' meeting")., at NFON is on 24.06.2026.

    The price of NFON at the time of the news was 3,4100EUR and was up +3,02 % compared with the previous day.


    NFON

    +3,98 %
    +0,94 %
    0,00 %
    -7,23 %
    -49,05 %
    -51,66 %
    -78,74 %
    -82,38 %
    ISIN:DE000A0N4N52WKN:A0N4N5
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    NFON: AGM 2026 - Profitability Up, AI Growth Momentum in FY25 NFON enters FY 2025 with stronger numbers, sharper focus and a clear AI-driven vision, reshaping business communications while preserving financial discipline and European data trust.
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