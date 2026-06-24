NFON: AGM 2026 - Profitability Up, AI Growth Momentum in FY25
NFON enters FY 2025 with stronger numbers, sharper focus and a clear AI-driven vision, reshaping business communications while preserving financial discipline and European data trust.
Foto: Dena Skulskaya - Unsplash
- FY 2025 financials: consolidated revenue €89.1m, recurring revenue €82.0m, adjusted EBITDA €12.6m (14.2% margin) and free cash flow €4.3m.
- Improved profitability, stronger liquidity and solid cash flow that provide flexibility for selective investment while maintaining financial discipline.
- NFON Next 2027 programme is on track, marking a strategic transformation toward an AI-focused business-communications company.
- AI capabilities are being integrated across the NFON platform—notably Intelligent Assistant and Customer Engagement—to strengthen monetisation and meet rising demand for AI-enabled communication workflows.
- Company stresses trust, data protection, digital sovereignty and full GDPR compliance as competitive advantages in the European market.
- AGM held 24 June 2026 in Munich with 88.33% of share capital represented; all proposed resolutions by Management and Supervisory Boards were approved by clear majorities.
The next important date, "Ordentliche Hauptversammlung" — "Annual General Meeting (AGM)" (literally: "ordinary/general shareholders' meeting")., at NFON is on 24.06.2026.
The price of NFON at the time of the news was 3,4100EUR and was up +3,02 % compared with the previous day.
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