NFON: AGM 2026 - Profitability Up, AI Growth Momentum in FY25

FY 2025 financials: consolidated revenue €89.1m, recurring revenue €82.0m, adjusted EBITDA €12.6m (14.2% margin) and free cash flow €4.3m.

Improved profitability, stronger liquidity and solid cash flow that provide flexibility for selective investment while maintaining financial discipline.

NFON Next 2027 programme is on track, marking a strategic transformation toward an AI-focused business-communications company.

AI capabilities are being integrated across the NFON platform—notably Intelligent Assistant and Customer Engagement—to strengthen monetisation and meet rising demand for AI-enabled communication workflows.

Company stresses trust, data protection, digital sovereignty and full GDPR compliance as competitive advantages in the European market.

AGM held 24 June 2026 in Munich with 88.33% of share capital represented; all proposed resolutions by Management and Supervisory Boards were approved by clear majorities.

The next important date, "Ordentliche Hauptversammlung" — "Annual General Meeting (AGM)" (literally: "ordinary/general shareholders' meeting")., at NFON is on 24.06.2026.

The price of NFON at the time of the news was 3,4100EUR and was up +3,02 % compared with the previous day.



Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 30.06.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro. und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.



