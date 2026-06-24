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    BRANICKS Group: Sets timetable for 2025 annual and consolidated results

    Branicks prepares a pivotal financial update: audited 2025 figures and Q1 2026 results will be released as refinancing talks near a decisive conclusion.

    BRANICKS Group: Sets timetable for 2025 annual and consolidated results
    Foto: DIC Asset AG
    • The Management Board plans to publish the audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements on 27 July 2026, together with the Q1 2026 quarterly report.
    • The timetable is based on ongoing negotiations with creditors of promissory note loans and bondholders regarding refinancing and restructuring of liabilities due in 2026 to extend maturities to 31 December 2030.
    • The discussions are constructive and a conclusion is expected shortly.
    • The forecast for the 2025 financial year, revised on 23 December 2025, is expressly confirmed.
    • The disclosure is an inside information release under Article 17 MAR.
    • The negotiated solution is expected to provide a solid foundation for Branicks' future development.

    The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at BRANICKS Group is on 30.06.2026.

    The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 1,1050EUR and was up +2,08 % compared with the previous day.


    BRANICKS Group

    -3,57 %
    +24,12 %
    -9,05 %
    -21,39 %
    -44,00 %
    -78,54 %
    -92,84 %
    -85,43 %
    -95,41 %
    ISIN:DE000A1X3XX4WKN:A1X3XX
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    BRANICKS Group: Sets timetable for 2025 annual and consolidated results Branicks prepares a pivotal financial update: audited 2025 figures and Q1 2026 results will be released as refinancing talks near a decisive conclusion.
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