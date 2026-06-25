DocMorris accelerates AI-First rollout, saving CHF 15M+ annually

Accelerating implementation of its "AI‑First" strategy to optimise and automate extensive workflows across the Group.

Targets recurring cost savings of at least CHF 15 million per year, fully phased in by end of 2027; savings are 100% cash‑flow positive and largely reflected in EBITDA.

Plans a group‑wide reduction of around 100 full‑time equivalents (FTEs); local statutory procedures start immediately and affected employees will receive support and severance packages.

Will incur one‑off extraordinary costs of CHF 5 million in Q2 2026, with a positive impact on adjusted operating profit already in H2 2026.

Will reinvest capacity freed by AI automation into customer‑facing innovations and core capabilities (online pharmacy, TeleClinic/telemedicine, retail media, marketplace and an AI health assistant), using AI and agentic AI tools.

Reports continued positive revenue momentum (notably Rx and digital services); key upcoming dates: Q2 trading update 15 July 2026, half‑year results 19 August 2026, Capital Markets Day 12 November 2026.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) is on 19.08.2026.



