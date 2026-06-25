DocMorris accelerates AI-First rollout, saving CHF 15M+ annually
Galenica sharpens its AI-First focus, reshaping operations, costs and jobs while channelling new capacity into digital health innovation and future growth.
Foto: Zur Rose Group AG
- Accelerating implementation of its "AI‑First" strategy to optimise and automate extensive workflows across the Group.
- Targets recurring cost savings of at least CHF 15 million per year, fully phased in by end of 2027; savings are 100% cash‑flow positive and largely reflected in EBITDA.
- Plans a group‑wide reduction of around 100 full‑time equivalents (FTEs); local statutory procedures start immediately and affected employees will receive support and severance packages.
- Will incur one‑off extraordinary costs of CHF 5 million in Q2 2026, with a positive impact on adjusted operating profit already in H2 2026.
- Will reinvest capacity freed by AI automation into customer‑facing innovations and core capabilities (online pharmacy, TeleClinic/telemedicine, retail media, marketplace and an AI health assistant), using AI and agentic AI tools.
- Reports continued positive revenue momentum (notably Rx and digital services); key upcoming dates: Q2 trading update 15 July 2026, half‑year results 19 August 2026, Capital Markets Day 12 November 2026.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) is on 19.08.2026.
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