SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG Plans IPO to Accelerate Growth
SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG is preparing a Frankfurt IPO to fuel automation, expand capacity and capture rising European defence demand.
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- SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG plans an IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale Segment) in July 2026, combining a primary share issue of about EUR 30 million with a sale of existing shares by AEQUITA; listing is subject to market conditions.
- Proceeds will fund automation and capacity expansion, including doubling mast component production with a welding robot and expanding Salzgitter production space to more than 20,000 square metres by end-2027, plus strengthening working capital and the sales organisation.
- SMAG is a leading European supplier of self-supporting, guy-wire-free mobile antenna mast systems for defense, with over 2,000 mast systems deployed in more than 20 countries, serving more than 50 defence primes and 15 NATO militaries; products support tactical communications, ground-based air defence, drone defence and electronic warfare, up to 40 metres in height and 600 kg payload.
- Key 2025/2026 financials: Total Output rose to EUR 34 million in 2025; 2026E guidance is EUR 55-60 million (about 46% CAGR from 2024); Adjusted EBIT Margin targeted at 19-21% in 2026; the company ended 2025 with net cash of EUR 8.4 million and no debt; Total Order Backlog was EUR 1.4 billion at 31 December 2025 (≈41x 2025 Total Output).
- Growth drivers include the European defense spending rebound driven by NATO’s 2035 targets and Germany’s Zeitenwende; SMAG’s addressable market for mobile military mast systems is projected to reach about EUR 1.0 billion by 2030 in Europe, with Germany representing a sizable share.
- Company and governance: founded in 1974 and headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany, with ~170 employees; two primary net sales channels (direct with armed forces and programme-based partnerships with defence primes); management team includes CEO Ulrich Feindt and COO Kai Oppermann; Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland Limited acts as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner; AEQUITA intends to remain a substantial shareholder after the Offering.
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