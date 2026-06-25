DAX, Methode Electronics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: David Young - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Micron Technology
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Cancambria Energy
|💬
|📰
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|BRANICKS Group
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|259
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Rheinmetall
|138
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|138
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|113
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|35
|💬
|📰
|Rocket Internet
|34
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|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
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|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Methode Electronics
|+24,14 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|BlackBerry
|+18,51 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Kingboard Laminates Holdings
|+14,56 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|BRANICKS Group
|-15,36 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Trip Com Group
|-16,67 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|ProQR Therapeutics
|-20,70 %
|💬
|📰
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Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: +17,91 %
Wochenperformance: +17,91 %
Platz 1
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +12,67 %
Wochenperformance: +12,67 %
Platz 2
Cancambria Energy
Wochenperformance: -3,78 %
Wochenperformance: -3,78 %
Platz 3
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: -32,39 %
Wochenperformance: -32,39 %
Platz 4
OHB
Wochenperformance: -21,29 %
Wochenperformance: -21,29 %
Platz 5
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: +44,01 %
Wochenperformance: +44,01 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,50 %
Wochenperformance: -0,50 %
Platz 7
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -23,26 %
Wochenperformance: -23,26 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: -17,01 %
Wochenperformance: -17,01 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -11,70 %
Wochenperformance: -11,70 %
Platz 10
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +2,83 %
Wochenperformance: +2,83 %
Platz 11
Rocket Internet
Wochenperformance: -22,48 %
Wochenperformance: -22,48 %
Platz 12
Methode Electronics
Wochenperformance: +24,14 %
Wochenperformance: +24,14 %
Platz 13
BlackBerry
Wochenperformance: +18,96 %
Wochenperformance: +18,96 %
Platz 14
Kingboard Laminates Holdings
Wochenperformance: +27,08 %
Wochenperformance: +27,08 %
Platz 15
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: +44,01 %
Wochenperformance: +44,01 %
Platz 16
Trip Com Group
Wochenperformance: -15,08 %
Wochenperformance: -15,08 %
Platz 17
ProQR Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -15,07 %
Wochenperformance: -15,07 %
Platz 18
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