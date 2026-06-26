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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Naga Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Naga Group
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    The Naga Group: FY2025 Revenues Confirmed; EBITDA Above Forecast

    NAGA enters 2026 on a stronger footing, combining solid EBITDA growth, rising FX‑adjusted revenues and a leaner cost base with AI innovation and fresh regulatory tailwinds.

    The Naga Group: FY2025 Revenues Confirmed; EBITDA Above Forecast
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Audited FY2025 EBITDA was EUR 3.7 million, about 12% higher than the preliminary EUR 3.3 million.
    • FY2025 revenue confirmed at EUR 62.4 million (FY2024: EUR 63.2 million); FX‑adjusted revenue rose 3.5% to EUR 65.4 million, indicating resilient underlying growth.
    • NAGA completed its operational transformation after the CAPEX merger, integrating platforms/teams, optimizing the operating model and reducing the cost base.
    • Marketing spend increased 15.6%, driving a 37.5% rise in new funded accounts and reducing customer acquisition costs by 16.5%.
    • Strong start to 2026: Q1 net profit of EUR 0.5 million (Q1 2025: EUR -1.7 million), Q1 EBITDA EUR 2.3 million (Q1 2025: EUR 1.0 million) and EBITDA margin improved to 15.8% (Q1 2025: 6.1%).
    • Expansion of AI-driven technologies and successful MiCA authorization for European crypto activities strengthen NAGA’s technological, regulatory and SuperApp growth foundation.

    The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 2,7550EUR and was up +1,85 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,7500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,18 % since publication.


    The Naga Group

    -2,61 %
    -4,74 %
    -20,18 %
    +70,59 %
    -17,87 %
    ISIN:DE000A41YCM0WKN:A41YCM
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    The Naga Group: FY2025 Revenues Confirmed; EBITDA Above Forecast NAGA enters 2026 on a stronger footing, combining solid EBITDA growth, rising FX‑adjusted revenues and a leaner cost base with AI innovation and fresh regulatory tailwinds.
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