Pyrum Innovations: Q1 2026 Results Spark Investor Excitement

Revenue for Q1 2026 reached EUR 1,030 thousand, doubling from EUR 509 thousand in Q1 2025

EBITDA for Q1 2026 was EUR -2,419 thousand (3M 2025: EUR 23 thousand; adjusted EUR -1,776 thousand)

Consolidated net result for the period was EUR -3,739 thousand (3M 2025: EUR -877 thousand)

First deliveries of ThermoTireBlack to Continental from the new milling and pelletizing plant occurred in June 2026

Liquidity stood at EUR 11,079 thousand as of March 31, 2026 (vs. EUR 17,006 thousand at year-end 2025)

Outlook for full year 2026: revenue expected between EUR 6.5 million and EUR 9.5 million, total output between EUR 12.0 million and EUR 18.0 million, and EBITDA between EUR -8.0 million and EUR -10.5 million; Dillingen plant operating since April 2026 with ramp-up and retrofit target in Q3 2026.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Pyrum Innovations is on 26.06.2026.

The price of Pyrum Innovations at the time of the news was 24,400EUR and was up +0,62 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,350EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,20 % since publication.







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