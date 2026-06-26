🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPyrum Innovations AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Pyrum Innovations
    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Pyrum Innovations: Q1 2026 Results Spark Investor Excitement

    In Q1 2026, the company doubled revenue, expanded production with ThermoTireBlack deliveries, and advanced its Dillingen plant while navigating continued EBITDA and net losses.

    Pyrum Innovations: Q1 2026 Results Spark Investor Excitement
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • Revenue for Q1 2026 reached EUR 1,030 thousand, doubling from EUR 509 thousand in Q1 2025
    • EBITDA for Q1 2026 was EUR -2,419 thousand (3M 2025: EUR 23 thousand; adjusted EUR -1,776 thousand)
    • Consolidated net result for the period was EUR -3,739 thousand (3M 2025: EUR -877 thousand)
    • First deliveries of ThermoTireBlack to Continental from the new milling and pelletizing plant occurred in June 2026
    • Liquidity stood at EUR 11,079 thousand as of March 31, 2026 (vs. EUR 17,006 thousand at year-end 2025)
    • Outlook for full year 2026: revenue expected between EUR 6.5 million and EUR 9.5 million, total output between EUR 12.0 million and EUR 18.0 million, and EBITDA between EUR -8.0 million and EUR -10.5 million; Dillingen plant operating since April 2026 with ramp-up and retrofit target in Q3 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Pyrum Innovations is on 26.06.2026.

    The price of Pyrum Innovations at the time of the news was 24,400EUR and was up +0,62 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,350EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,20 % since publication.


    Pyrum Innovations

    +2,09 %
    -3,97 %
    -9,36 %
    -6,56 %
    -17,12 %
    -61,88 %
    ISIN:DE000A2G8ZX8WKN:A2G8ZX
    Pyrum Innovations direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Pyrum Innovations: Q1 2026 Results Spark Investor Excitement In Q1 2026, the company doubled revenue, expanded production with ThermoTireBlack deliveries, and advanced its Dillingen plant while navigating continued EBITDA and net losses.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     