Agrana Beteiligungs finalises Leopoldsdorf site sale to PCS Holding

AGRANA finalised the sale (announced 26 June 2026) of parts of the former Leopoldsdorf sugar-mill site — roughly 50 hectares — to PCS Holding (owner Peter Spuhler).

Part of the site is already leased to Stadler; since March 2026 a new factory there commissions, certifies and services modern rolling stock, including Westbahn maintenance and ÖBB double-decker type tests.

AGRANA will continue to use the Leopoldsdorf location as a sugar logistics hub.

AGRANA management stressed the sale focused on sustainable, practical commercial use and regional development, and thanked Lower Austrian Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner for facilitating the outcome.

PCS Holding (Peter Spuhler) views Austria as a key market and cites the site’s central European location, strong infrastructure and direct rail connection as excellent conditions for future-oriented investments.

The transaction is expected to generate regional value added and local jobs, combining AGRANA’s strategic development with new prospects for the Marchfeld/Lower Austria region.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 09.07.2026.

The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 11,575EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.







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