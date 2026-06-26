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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAgrana Beteiligungs AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Agrana Beteiligungs
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    Agrana Beteiligungs finalises Leopoldsdorf site sale to PCS Holding

    AGRANA’s sale of key Leopoldsdorf land to PCS Holding marks a new chapter for the former sugar-mill site, turning it into a hub for modern rail technology and regional growth.

    Agrana Beteiligungs finalises Leopoldsdorf site sale to PCS Holding
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • AGRANA finalised the sale (announced 26 June 2026) of parts of the former Leopoldsdorf sugar-mill site — roughly 50 hectares — to PCS Holding (owner Peter Spuhler).
    • Part of the site is already leased to Stadler; since March 2026 a new factory there commissions, certifies and services modern rolling stock, including Westbahn maintenance and ÖBB double-decker type tests.
    • AGRANA will continue to use the Leopoldsdorf location as a sugar logistics hub.
    • AGRANA management stressed the sale focused on sustainable, practical commercial use and regional development, and thanked Lower Austrian Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner for facilitating the outcome.
    • PCS Holding (Peter Spuhler) views Austria as a key market and cites the site’s central European location, strong infrastructure and direct rail connection as excellent conditions for future-oriented investments.
    • The transaction is expected to generate regional value added and local jobs, combining AGRANA’s strategic development with new prospects for the Marchfeld/Lower Austria region.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 09.07.2026.

    The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 11,575EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.


    Agrana Beteiligungs

    0,00 %
    -1,67 %
    -1,67 %
    +3,07 %
    -9,96 %
    -32,86 %
    -40,90 %
    +46,54 %
    ISIN:AT000AGRANA3WKN:A2NB37
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    Agrana Beteiligungs finalises Leopoldsdorf site sale to PCS Holding AGRANA’s sale of key Leopoldsdorf land to PCS Holding marks a new chapter for the former sugar-mill site, turning it into a hub for modern rail technology and regional growth.
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