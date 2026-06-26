Agrana Beteiligungs finalises Leopoldsdorf site sale to PCS Holding
AGRANA’s sale of key Leopoldsdorf land to PCS Holding marks a new chapter for the former sugar-mill site, turning it into a hub for modern rail technology and regional growth.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- AGRANA finalised the sale (announced 26 June 2026) of parts of the former Leopoldsdorf sugar-mill site — roughly 50 hectares — to PCS Holding (owner Peter Spuhler).
- Part of the site is already leased to Stadler; since March 2026 a new factory there commissions, certifies and services modern rolling stock, including Westbahn maintenance and ÖBB double-decker type tests.
- AGRANA will continue to use the Leopoldsdorf location as a sugar logistics hub.
- AGRANA management stressed the sale focused on sustainable, practical commercial use and regional development, and thanked Lower Austrian Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner for facilitating the outcome.
- PCS Holding (Peter Spuhler) views Austria as a key market and cites the site’s central European location, strong infrastructure and direct rail connection as excellent conditions for future-oriented investments.
- The transaction is expected to generate regional value added and local jobs, combining AGRANA’s strategic development with new prospects for the Marchfeld/Lower Austria region.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 09.07.2026.
The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 11,575EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous
day.
0,00 %
-1,67 %
-1,67 %
+3,07 %
-9,96 %
-32,86 %
-40,90 %
+46,54 %
Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE-Leser Eröffnen Sie bis zum 30.06.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie aus unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro geschenkt!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte