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    Evonik Industries: Q2 2026 financials and adjusted outlook for 2026

    Evonik lifts its 2026 outlook as strong Q2 earnings, robust volumes and pricing, and supply-chain tailwinds fuel confidence—despite rising uncertainty for H2.

    Evonik Industries: Q2 2026 financials and adjusted outlook for 2026
    Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
    • Evonik expects Q2 2026 adjusted EBITDA of €600–€650 million (Q2 2025: €509 million; consensus ~€567 million).
    • The positive earnings development is driven by higher sales volumes and prices, plus ongoing cost reductions; Advanced Technologies benefits from Asian supply-chain disruptions due to raw material shortages.
    • Animal Nutrition momentum is expected to continue into Q3 2026.
    • The favorable market environment is expected to weaken later in the year as global marine shipping stabilizes after the Strait of Hormuz reopening, creating uncertainties for H2 2026.
    • H1 2026 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be around €1.1 billion.
    • The FY 2026 outlook is raised to €2.0–€2.2 billion; free cash flow target is around a 40% cash conversion rate, with Q2 FCF significantly better than Q2 2025 (-€211 million).

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Evonik Industries is on 04.08.2026.

    The price of Evonik Industries at the time of the news was 16,320EUR and was up +1,94 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,010EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,90 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.640,57PKT (-1,21 %).


    Evonik Industries

    -0,44 %
    +8,29 %
    -7,35 %
    +4,13 %
    -11,48 %
    -5,34 %
    -43,83 %
    -38,92 %
    -51,90 %
    ISIN:DE000EVNK013WKN:EVNK01
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    Evonik Industries: Q2 2026 financials and adjusted outlook for 2026 Evonik lifts its 2026 outlook as strong Q2 earnings, robust volumes and pricing, and supply-chain tailwinds fuel confidence—despite rising uncertainty for H2.
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