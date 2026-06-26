Evonik Industries: Q2 2026 financials and adjusted outlook for 2026
Evonik lifts its 2026 outlook as strong Q2 earnings, robust volumes and pricing, and supply-chain tailwinds fuel confidence—despite rising uncertainty for H2.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- Evonik expects Q2 2026 adjusted EBITDA of €600–€650 million (Q2 2025: €509 million; consensus ~€567 million).
- The positive earnings development is driven by higher sales volumes and prices, plus ongoing cost reductions; Advanced Technologies benefits from Asian supply-chain disruptions due to raw material shortages.
- Animal Nutrition momentum is expected to continue into Q3 2026.
- The favorable market environment is expected to weaken later in the year as global marine shipping stabilizes after the Strait of Hormuz reopening, creating uncertainties for H2 2026.
- H1 2026 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be around €1.1 billion.
- The FY 2026 outlook is raised to €2.0–€2.2 billion; free cash flow target is around a 40% cash conversion rate, with Q2 FCF significantly better than Q2 2025 (-€211 million).
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Evonik Industries is on 04.08.2026.
The price of Evonik Industries at the time of the news was 16,320EUR and was up +1,94 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,010EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,90 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.640,57PKT (-1,21 %).
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