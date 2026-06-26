Evonik Industries: Q2 2026 financials and adjusted outlook for 2026

Evonik expects Q2 2026 adjusted EBITDA of €600–€650 million (Q2 2025: €509 million; consensus ~€567 million).

The positive earnings development is driven by higher sales volumes and prices, plus ongoing cost reductions; Advanced Technologies benefits from Asian supply-chain disruptions due to raw material shortages.

Animal Nutrition momentum is expected to continue into Q3 2026.

The favorable market environment is expected to weaken later in the year as global marine shipping stabilizes after the Strait of Hormuz reopening, creating uncertainties for H2 2026.

H1 2026 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be around €1.1 billion.

The FY 2026 outlook is raised to €2.0–€2.2 billion; free cash flow target is around a 40% cash conversion rate, with Q2 FCF significantly better than Q2 2025 (-€211 million).

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Evonik Industries is on 04.08.2026.

The price of Evonik Industries at the time of the news was 16,320EUR and was up +1,94 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,010EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,90 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.640,57PKT (-1,21 %).







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