Dermapharm Holding: AGM approves €0.88 dividend per share

The AGM was held in person with 4.6% attendance and broad approval of all agenda items; Board of Management actions ratified by 99.99% and Supervisory Board actions by 73.26%.

Shareholders approved a dividend of EUR 0.88 per share (total EUR 43.6 million), reinforcing Dermapharm's shareholder-friendly dividend policy.

Grant Thornton AG was re-elected as auditor; RSM Ebner Stolz was chosen as auditor for sustainability reporting, subject to CSRD transposition.

2026 guidance was confirmed: expected consolidated revenue of EUR 1,182 million to EUR 1,218 million and Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 331 million to EUR 341 million.

Dermapharm continues to focus on integrating the Mucos Group and expanding the European healthcare business, with a view to profitable growth; the year 2026 started positively.

Dermapharm delivered a strong 2025 performance with improved profitability, higher operating cash flow, and reduced net debt; the CEO emphasized strategic development and sustainable value creation.

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Dermapharm Holding is on 26.06.2026.

The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 47,13EUR and was up +1,24 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.623,92PKT (-1,27 %).







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