🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDermapharm Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Dermapharm Holding
    21 Aufrufe 21 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Dermapharm Holding: AGM approves €0.88 dividend per share

    Dermapharm’s 2025 AGM underscored strong financial performance, solid shareholder support and clear strategic focus, setting a confident course toward 2026.

    Dermapharm Holding: AGM approves €0.88 dividend per share
    Foto: Andreas-Stedtler - Mitteldeutsche Zeitung/Presse Dermapharm
    • The AGM was held in person with 4.6% attendance and broad approval of all agenda items; Board of Management actions ratified by 99.99% and Supervisory Board actions by 73.26%.
    • Shareholders approved a dividend of EUR 0.88 per share (total EUR 43.6 million), reinforcing Dermapharm's shareholder-friendly dividend policy.
    • Grant Thornton AG was re-elected as auditor; RSM Ebner Stolz was chosen as auditor for sustainability reporting, subject to CSRD transposition.
    • 2026 guidance was confirmed: expected consolidated revenue of EUR 1,182 million to EUR 1,218 million and Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 331 million to EUR 341 million.
    • Dermapharm continues to focus on integrating the Mucos Group and expanding the European healthcare business, with a view to profitable growth; the year 2026 started positively.
    • Dermapharm delivered a strong 2025 performance with improved profitability, higher operating cash flow, and reduced net debt; the CEO emphasized strategic development and sustainable value creation.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Dermapharm Holding is on 26.06.2026.

    The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 47,13EUR and was up +1,24 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.623,92PKT (-1,27 %).


    Dermapharm Holding

    +0,75 %
    -0,63 %
    -2,59 %
    +9,68 %
    +34,29 %
    +3,75 %
    -31,44 %
    +58,45 %
    ISIN:DE000A2GS5D8WKN:A2GS5D
    Dermapharm Holding direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 30.06.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Dermapharm Holding: AGM approves €0.88 dividend per share Dermapharm’s 2025 AGM underscored strong financial performance, solid shareholder support and clear strategic focus, setting a confident course toward 2026.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     