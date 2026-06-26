Dermapharm Holding: AGM approves €0.88 dividend per share
Dermapharm’s 2025 AGM underscored strong financial performance, solid shareholder support and clear strategic focus, setting a confident course toward 2026.
Foto: Andreas-Stedtler - Mitteldeutsche Zeitung/Presse Dermapharm
- The AGM was held in person with 4.6% attendance and broad approval of all agenda items; Board of Management actions ratified by 99.99% and Supervisory Board actions by 73.26%.
- Shareholders approved a dividend of EUR 0.88 per share (total EUR 43.6 million), reinforcing Dermapharm's shareholder-friendly dividend policy.
- Grant Thornton AG was re-elected as auditor; RSM Ebner Stolz was chosen as auditor for sustainability reporting, subject to CSRD transposition.
- 2026 guidance was confirmed: expected consolidated revenue of EUR 1,182 million to EUR 1,218 million and Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 331 million to EUR 341 million.
- Dermapharm continues to focus on integrating the Mucos Group and expanding the European healthcare business, with a view to profitable growth; the year 2026 started positively.
- Dermapharm delivered a strong 2025 performance with improved profitability, higher operating cash flow, and reduced net debt; the CEO emphasized strategic development and sustainable value creation.
The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Dermapharm Holding is on 26.06.2026.
The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 47,13EUR and was up +1,24 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.623,92PKT (-1,27 %).
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