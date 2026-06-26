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    Bitcoin Group: 2025 Annual Report Signals Realignment for the Crypto Market

    In 2025, we advanced our platform transformation, strengthened our balance sheet and crypto position, and upheld our dividend commitment despite lower EBITDA.

    Bitcoin Group: 2025 Annual Report Signals Realignment for the Crypto Market
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • 2025 financials: revenue rose to EUR 10.0 million (2024: EUR 9.3m); EBITDA was EUR 0.5 million (down from EUR 1.8m) due to planned investments in the new trading platform, resulting in a net loss of EUR 1.3 million for the year.
    • Strong balance sheet and liquidity: equity ratio of 71.8% and cash and cash equivalents of EUR 12.6 million, providing high financial flexibility during the transformation.
    • Large crypto exposure: net crypto holdings total EUR 293 million as of 31 Dec 2025 (down from ~EUR 366m), reflecting weaker Bitcoin and a weaker USD vs. EUR, but still one of the world’s largest crypto holders.
    • Dividend policy: Management will propose a stable dividend of EUR 0.10 per share at the Annual General Meeting in August 2026, continuing the company’s consistent dividend track record.
    • Bitcoin.de relaunch: imminent full relaunch as a modern, highly scalable trading platform with iOS/Android apps and redesigned website, offering over 100 selected cryptocurrencies, savings plans, dynamic staking, crypto swaps, instant transactions, trading from €1 and competitive fees under “Made in Germany” security standards.
    • Institutional expansion and compliance: rollout of a dedicated institutional and SME offering under the “futurum” brand; wholly owned futurum bank AG is undergoing MiCAR licensing to enable EU-compliant services.

    The price of Bitcoin Group at the time of the news was 22,990EUR and was down -11,10 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,220EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,00 % since publication.


    Bitcoin Group

    -20,65 %
    -24,51 %
    -30,97 %
    -32,09 %
    -52,63 %
    +14,67 %
    -36,92 %
    +1.960,00 %
    ISIN:DE000A1TNV91WKN:A1TNV9
    Bitcoin Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Bitcoin Group: 2025 Annual Report Signals Realignment for the Crypto Market In 2025, we advanced our platform transformation, strengthened our balance sheet and crypto position, and upheld our dividend commitment despite lower EBITDA.
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