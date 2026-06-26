Bitcoin Group: 2025 Annual Report Signals Realignment for the Crypto Market

2025 financials: revenue rose to EUR 10.0 million (2024: EUR 9.3m); EBITDA was EUR 0.5 million (down from EUR 1.8m) due to planned investments in the new trading platform, resulting in a net loss of EUR 1.3 million for the year.

Strong balance sheet and liquidity: equity ratio of 71.8% and cash and cash equivalents of EUR 12.6 million, providing high financial flexibility during the transformation.

Large crypto exposure: net crypto holdings total EUR 293 million as of 31 Dec 2025 (down from ~EUR 366m), reflecting weaker Bitcoin and a weaker USD vs. EUR, but still one of the world’s largest crypto holders.

Dividend policy: Management will propose a stable dividend of EUR 0.10 per share at the Annual General Meeting in August 2026, continuing the company’s consistent dividend track record.

Bitcoin.de relaunch: imminent full relaunch as a modern, highly scalable trading platform with iOS/Android apps and redesigned website, offering over 100 selected cryptocurrencies, savings plans, dynamic staking, crypto swaps, instant transactions, trading from €1 and competitive fees under “Made in Germany” security standards.

Institutional expansion and compliance: rollout of a dedicated institutional and SME offering under the “futurum” brand; wholly owned futurum bank AG is undergoing MiCAR licensing to enable EU-compliant services.

The price of Bitcoin Group at the time of the news was 22,990EUR and was down -11,10 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,220EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,00 % since publication.







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