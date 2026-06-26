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    PSP Swiss Property Sells Richtipark, Lifts 2026 EBITDA Outlook

    PSP reshapes its portfolio with the sale of Richtipark in Wallisellen, lifting 2026 EBITDA guidance and setting the stage for a detailed update later this summer.

    PSP Swiss Property Sells Richtipark, Lifts 2026 EBITDA Outlook
    Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
    • PSP sold the Richtipark development in Wallisellen (four plots, five commercial buildings, ~27,000 m²) to La Foncière Urban Development S.A. on 26 June 2026 for CHF 150 million.
    • An earn‑out of up to CHF 24.75 million is agreed for subsequent years, subject to various conditions.
    • Full‑year 2026 EBITDA guidance (excluding gains/losses on real estate investments) has been increased to CHF 335 million (previously CHF 310 million).
    • The guidance change reflects a CHF 40 million EBITDA contribution from the Richtipark sale and a CHF 15 million reduction due to postponement of another development‑property sale.
    • No further sales of development properties are planned for 2026; the portfolio vacancy forecast remains unchanged at 3.5% at year‑end 2026.
    • PSP will publish H1 2026 results on 18 August 2026; a conference call to explain the transaction and revised guidance is scheduled for 29 June 2026 (pre‑registration required).

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at PSP Swiss Property is on 18.08.2026.

    The price of PSP Swiss Property at the time of the news was 159,15EUR and was up +1,08 % compared with the previous day.


    PSP Swiss Property

    +1,02 %
    +2,87 %
    -3,35 %
    -5,33 %
    +2,68 %
    +58,30 %
    +46,54 %
    +89,31 %
    +398,04 %
    ISIN:CH0018294154WKN:A0CA16
    PSP Swiss Property direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    PSP Swiss Property Sells Richtipark, Lifts 2026 EBITDA Outlook PSP reshapes its portfolio with the sale of Richtipark in Wallisellen, lifting 2026 EBITDA guidance and setting the stage for a detailed update later this summer.
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