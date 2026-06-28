BRANICKS Group: Correction to 24 Jun 2026 Release-2025 Financials Timetable

Management Board plans to publish the audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements on 27 July 2026; the Q1 2026 quarterly report will be published on the same date.

Timing depends on ongoing negotiations with creditors (promissory note lenders and bondholders) to refinance and restructure financial liabilities maturing in 2026.

The aim of the negotiations is to secure a full extension of maturities until 31 December 2030.

Talks are described as proceeding constructively, with a conclusion expected shortly; the Executive Board believes the agreed solution will provide a solid foundation for future development.

The announcement is a correction of a prior release (24 June 2026) and constitutes publication of inside information under Article 17 MAR; corrected information was released on 28 June 2026.

Company details: Branicks Group AG (ISIN DE000A1X3XX4), based in Frankfurt; IR contact Jasmin Dentz, tel. +49 69 9454858-1492, ir@branicks.com.

The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at BRANICKS Group is on 30.06.2026.

The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 0,9750EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





