PSP Swiss Property: Exclusive Conference Call Invite

Conference call in English on Monday, 29 June 2026 at 09:00 CET, invited following the company’s press release regarding a change in forecast

CEO Giacomo Balzarini will present details on an acquisition and the revised EBITDA guidance

Participants must pre-register via the Diamond Pass Registration link; registrants will receive personalised dial-in numbers, passcode and PIN

Attendees should dial in 10–15 minutes before the scheduled start; registration issues can be handled on the day by phone: Switzerland/Rest of World +41 (0) 58 310 50 00, UK +44 (0) 207 107 06 13, US +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

PSP Swiss Property owns a CHF 10.1 billion real estate portfolio in Switzerland’s main economic areas and has a market capitalisation of CHF 6.7 billion, with 94 employees across Basel, Geneva, Zug and Zurich

Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (PSPN, ISIN CH0018294154); corporate contact: Kolinplatz 2, 6300 Zug, Switzerland; website www.psp.info

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at PSP Swiss Property is on 18.08.2026.



