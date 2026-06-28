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    PSP Swiss Property: Exclusive Conference Call Invite

    Join PSP Swiss Property’s investor call on 29 June 2026 as CEO Giacomo Balzarini outlines a key acquisition and updated EBITDA outlook.

    PSP Swiss Property: Exclusive Conference Call Invite
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Conference call in English on Monday, 29 June 2026 at 09:00 CET, invited following the company’s press release regarding a change in forecast
    • CEO Giacomo Balzarini will present details on an acquisition and the revised EBITDA guidance
    • Participants must pre-register via the Diamond Pass Registration link; registrants will receive personalised dial-in numbers, passcode and PIN
    • Attendees should dial in 10–15 minutes before the scheduled start; registration issues can be handled on the day by phone: Switzerland/Rest of World +41 (0) 58 310 50 00, UK +44 (0) 207 107 06 13, US +1 (1) 631 570 56 13
    • PSP Swiss Property owns a CHF 10.1 billion real estate portfolio in Switzerland’s main economic areas and has a market capitalisation of CHF 6.7 billion, with 94 employees across Basel, Geneva, Zug and Zurich
    • Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (PSPN, ISIN CH0018294154); corporate contact: Kolinplatz 2, 6300 Zug, Switzerland; website www.psp.info

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at PSP Swiss Property is on 18.08.2026.


    PSP Swiss Property

    -0,19 %
    +2,02 %
    +0,95 %
    -5,42 %
    +2,06 %
    +57,92 %
    +47,67 %
    +86,28 %
    +397,10 %
    ISIN:CH0018294154WKN:A0CA16
    PSP Swiss Property direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






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