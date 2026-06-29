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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGerresheimer AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Gerresheimer
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    Gerresheimer: 2025 Financials Jun 29, 2026; AGM Sept 1; Guidance Adjusted

    Gerresheimer reports solid 2025 results with an unqualified audit opinion, while a key asset sale and major refinancing will shape its financial future.

    Gerresheimer: 2025 Financials Jun 29, 2026; AGM Sept 1; Guidance Adjusted
    Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
    • Gerresheimer published its audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements on June 29, 2026, receiving an unqualified audit opinion, though the auditor emphasized the importance of the planned sale of Centor Inc. and a refinancing for the Group’s future financial situation.
    • The sale of the U.S. subsidiary Centor Inc. is progressing well and is expected to close by the end of financial year 2026.
    • Gerresheimer plans a comprehensive debt refinancing to be completed before the end of financial year 2026 and has mandated Lazard as financial advisor.
    • The Annual General Meeting is planned for September 1, 2026.
    • 2026 guidance (before M&A and refinancing) was adjusted: revenues now expected in the lower half of the EUR 2.3–2.4 billion range, and adjusted EBITDA margin reduced to approximately 17–18% (previously ~18–19%).
    • Free cash flow guidance was downgraded to -€50m to -€100m (previously expected to be moderately positive) due to a challenging economic environment, customer project delays, and operational/production ramp-up challenges.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Gerresheimer is on 15.10.2026.

    The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 26,41EUR and was up +2,17 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,45 % since publication.


    Gerresheimer

    -1,01 %
    +0,93 %
    -6,68 %
    +27,98 %
    -46,28 %
    -73,88 %
    -72,32 %
    -61,79 %
    -41,82 %
    ISIN:DE000A0LD6E6WKN:A0LD6E
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    Gerresheimer: 2025 Financials Jun 29, 2026; AGM Sept 1; Guidance Adjusted Gerresheimer reports solid 2025 results with an unqualified audit opinion, while a key asset sale and major refinancing will shape its financial future.
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