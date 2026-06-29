Dr. Marcus Opitz Named Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) at SURTECO GROUP

Dr. Marcus Opitz appointed Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) of SURTECO GROUP SE, effective 1 July 2026.

He will lead the group-wide performance improvement program and support the Management Board in implementing strategic transformation initiatives, reporting directly to CEO Wolfgang Moyses.

Opitz brings more than 35 years of management experience and expertise in complex transformation, integration and restructuring projects.

SURTECO GROUP SE is a publicly listed, mid-sized surface-technology company headquartered in Buttenwiesen, Germany.

In 2025 the Group generated approximately €821 million in revenue, employed around 3,700 people and operated 24 production sites worldwide.

Product portfolio includes printed decor and release papers, decorative surface films, edgebands, plastic skirting boards, technical profiles, roller shutter systems and coated fabrics.

The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes its 2026 half‑year report., at SURTECO GROUP is on 31.07.2026.

The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 9,6750EUR and was up +1,04 % compared with the previous day.







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