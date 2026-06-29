Nicola Mining bestätigt Porphyr-Potenzial auf dem Jotun-Ziel

Nicola Mining (NASDAQ: NICM; TSXV: NIM; FSE: HLIA) reports significant exploration progress at its 100 percent-owned New Craigmont copper project in British Columbia. The first drill hole (JT-26-001) on the newly defined Jotun target was drilled to a depth of 840 meters and confirmed the existence of a copper-bearing porphyry system.

The drill hole intersected extensive alteration patterns indicative of a dynamic hydrothermal environment. Particularly promising is the discovery of visible, native copper along fault zones. The mineralization consists primarily of bornite-bearing veins and chalcopyrite-bornite mineralization, suggesting transitional characteristics between porphyry and skarn mineralization. In the upper 186 meters, geologists also encountered the strongest porphyry-style alteration observed to date across the entire project. Jotun is therefore a priority drilling target for upcoming exploration phases.

Hornblende diorite at a depth of 447 m, containing visible native copper in hematite as well as limonite-goethite; Source: Nicola Mining

Comprehensive Data Set for the District-Wide Exploration Model

In parallel with the drilling successes, the company has completed an extensive field program to more precisely delineate hidden porphyry mineralization across the more than 10,800-hectare property. The newly acquired data sets are currently being integrated into a targeting model for drilling in 2027. Recent milestones include:

Complete geophysical coverage: An airborne MobileMT survey covering 1,436 line kilometers provides high-resolution data across the entire project area and supplements historical records.

MMI soil program at the Draken target: In this potentially second porphyry center, approximately 1,000 Mobile Metal Ion soil samples were collected over 8.75 square kilometers to locate geochemical signatures beneath the overburden.

Systematic Data Integration: All results are being consolidated into a central, comprehensive database alongside existing drill data and upcoming analyses (pXRF and SWIR).

While the evaluation of New Craigmont is in full swing, the company is already preparing the next drilling program at its own Treasure Mountain silver project. Thanks to New Craigmont’s strategic location in the immediate vicinity of Canada’s largest copper mine (Highland Valley Copper) and its ownership of a fully permitted mill and tailings facility, Nicola Mining is exceptionally well-positioned to systematically develop the district’s porphyry potential.

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