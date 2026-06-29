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    Gerresheimer (GER) 2025 Annual & Consolidated Financials: Stable Revenue

    In 2025, the Group navigated investigations, restatements and restructuring while stabilizing operations, reshaping governance and setting a cautious outlook for 2026.

    Gerresheimer (GER) 2025 Annual & Consolidated Financials: Stable Revenue
    Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
    • Audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements were published after internal and external investigations; adjustments were made under IAS 8 (2024 adjustments: EUR 44.6m in revenues and EUR 31.4m in adjusted EBITDA) and improper bill‑and‑hold revenue recognition and violations of internal/IFRS rules were identified.
    • Group 2025 results: revenues EUR 2.321bn (including Bormioli Pharma), adjusted EBITDA EUR 384.0m, organic revenue growth +0.3% versus pro‑forma prior year, and adjusted EBITDA margin 16.8% (currency‑adjusted).
    • Large non‑cash charges and restructuring drove a consolidated net loss of EUR -318.7m in 2025, including impairments/depreciation/amortization of ~EUR 521.5m and exceptional/restructuring expenses of ~EUR 71.8m; no dividend will be paid for FY2025.
    • Division performance: Plastics & Devices grew (revenues EUR 1.346bn, adjusted EBITDA margin ~23.5%, strong demand for drug‑delivery devices); Primary Packaging Glass declined (revenues EUR 983.5m, margin ~13.1%) due to weak cosmetics/oral‑liquid demand and operational issues (including Chicago Heights).
    • Remedial actions: company will stop recognizing bill‑and‑hold revenue, has taken personnel actions, revised and re‑emphasized its Code of Conduct, and strengthened Group Compliance and Internal Audit.
    • Outlook and financing: sale of U.S. subsidiary Centor is progressing toward closing this year and comprehensive debt refinancing is planned; 2026 guidance (before M&A/refinancing) calls for revenues in the lower half of EUR 2.3–2.4bn, an adjusted EBITDA margin of ~17–18%, and free cash flow of -50 to -100m EUR, with expected improvement in H2 2026 driven by the gto transformation program.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Gerresheimer is on 15.10.2026.

    The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 23,330EUR and was down -9,75 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,440EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,47 % since publication.


    Gerresheimer

    -1,93 %
    -10,18 %
    -16,95 %
    +27,98 %
    -46,28 %
    -73,88 %
    -72,32 %
    -61,79 %
    -42,36 %
    ISIN:DE000A0LD6E6WKN:A0LD6E
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    Gerresheimer (GER) 2025 Annual & Consolidated Financials: Stable Revenue In 2025, the Group navigated investigations, restatements and restructuring while stabilizing operations, reshaping governance and setting a cautious outlook for 2026.
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