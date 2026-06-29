Gerresheimer (GER) 2025 Annual & Consolidated Financials: Stable Revenue

Audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements were published after internal and external investigations; adjustments were made under IAS 8 (2024 adjustments: EUR 44.6m in revenues and EUR 31.4m in adjusted EBITDA) and improper bill‑and‑hold revenue recognition and violations of internal/IFRS rules were identified.

Group 2025 results: revenues EUR 2.321bn (including Bormioli Pharma), adjusted EBITDA EUR 384.0m, organic revenue growth +0.3% versus pro‑forma prior year, and adjusted EBITDA margin 16.8% (currency‑adjusted).

Large non‑cash charges and restructuring drove a consolidated net loss of EUR -318.7m in 2025, including impairments/depreciation/amortization of ~EUR 521.5m and exceptional/restructuring expenses of ~EUR 71.8m; no dividend will be paid for FY2025.

Division performance: Plastics & Devices grew (revenues EUR 1.346bn, adjusted EBITDA margin ~23.5%, strong demand for drug‑delivery devices); Primary Packaging Glass declined (revenues EUR 983.5m, margin ~13.1%) due to weak cosmetics/oral‑liquid demand and operational issues (including Chicago Heights).

Remedial actions: company will stop recognizing bill‑and‑hold revenue, has taken personnel actions, revised and re‑emphasized its Code of Conduct, and strengthened Group Compliance and Internal Audit.

Outlook and financing: sale of U.S. subsidiary Centor is progressing toward closing this year and comprehensive debt refinancing is planned; 2026 guidance (before M&A/refinancing) calls for revenues in the lower half of EUR 2.3–2.4bn, an adjusted EBITDA margin of ~17–18%, and free cash flow of -50 to -100m EUR, with expected improvement in H2 2026 driven by the gto transformation program.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Gerresheimer is on 15.10.2026.

The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 23,330EUR and was down -9,75 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,440EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,47 % since publication.







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