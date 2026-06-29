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    Siebert Expands into Tokenized Securities via tZERO's All-in-One Platform

    As Wall Street meets Web3, Muriel Siebert & Co. taps tZERO’s regulated tech stack to launch tokenized securities, starting with gold‑backed GLDY.

    Siebert Expands into Tokenized Securities via tZERO's All-in-One Platform
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Muriel Siebert & Co., a broker‑dealer with roughly $20 billion AUM reach, has selected tZERO’s end‑to‑end digital securities infrastructure to support its expansion into tokenized securities, covering issuance, onboarding, custody, trading, and lifecycle management.
    • tZERO will provide a full regulated technology stack and broker‑dealer ecosystem (investor onboarding/KYC, issuance support, custody, secondary market infrastructure, clearing/settlement, transfer agent services) so Siebert need not build proprietary capabilities.
    • The first offering under the partnership is Streamex Ltd.’s GLDY — a gold‑backed, yield‑bearing tokenized security developed by Streamex Corp. — being offered in a private placement to accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.
    • The deal underscores institutional adoption of tokenized securities infrastructure and positions established financial firms to enter digital capital markets via compliant, integrated platforms rather than point solutions.
    • Executives from both firms highlighted the need for “turnkey regulated market infrastructure,” with tZERO emphasizing its complete independent foundation and Siebert stressing regulation, transparency and trust as prerequisites for tokenized markets.
    • The release stresses investor cautions and legal limits: digital asset securities carry unique risks (fraud, theft, liquidity loss), may not be SIPA‑protected, the announcement is not an offer or investment advice, and forward‑looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.



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    Siebert Expands into Tokenized Securities via tZERO's All-in-One Platform As Wall Street meets Web3, Muriel Siebert & Co. taps tZERO’s regulated tech stack to launch tokenized securities, starting with gold‑backed GLDY.
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