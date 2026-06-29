Meta Wolf AG: 2026 AGM Sets Stage for Ceramic Tech – CERAM TECH

Meta Wolf completed its transformation into a ceramic technology company ("CERAM TECH") in June 2026.

Meta Wolf’s 2025 financial year included the first full-year consolidation of the Deutsche Steinzeug Solar Ceramics Group, reported at the AGM on 30 June 2026.

Under the "Unicorn Vision 2030" the company targets gross profit of €200m, EBITDA ≥ €40m (10–20% margin) and 1,000 employees by 2030.

The group runs seven production sites with 1 million m² of production space, enabling ~30 million m² of tiles (~€500m) annually; management estimates a comparable greenfield setup would cost >€1bn, supported by the AGROB BUCHTAL brand and patents that create high entry barriers.

Meta Wolf’s Industry 5.0 strategy (solar-hybrid factories, AI, automation, dark factories, digital twins/“ceramics metaverse”) aims to cut costs and raise productivity; management expects ~€100m investment over coming years and is exploring financing (including capital markets).

The market backdrop is attractive: global tile market growth ~7.1% p.a. (2025–2033) and a core Northern/Central Europe market ≈ €4bn, where Meta Wolf claims a leading position due to low logistics costs, short delivery times and low CO2 emissions.

The price of Meta Wolf at the time of the news was 4,6800EUR and was up +7,09 % compared with the previous day.



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