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    Meta Wolf AG: 2026 AGM Sets Stage for Ceramic Tech – CERAM TECH

    Meta Wolf is reinventing ceramics: a high-tech “CERAM TECH” champion scaling Industry 5.0 tile production, backed by strong brands, patents and ambitious 2030 targets.

    Meta Wolf AG: 2026 AGM Sets Stage for Ceramic Tech – CERAM TECH
    • Meta Wolf completed its transformation into a ceramic technology company ("CERAM TECH") in June 2026.
    • Meta Wolf’s 2025 financial year included the first full-year consolidation of the Deutsche Steinzeug Solar Ceramics Group, reported at the AGM on 30 June 2026.
    • Under the "Unicorn Vision 2030" the company targets gross profit of €200m, EBITDA ≥ €40m (10–20% margin) and 1,000 employees by 2030.
    • The group runs seven production sites with 1 million m² of production space, enabling ~30 million m² of tiles (~€500m) annually; management estimates a comparable greenfield setup would cost >€1bn, supported by the AGROB BUCHTAL brand and patents that create high entry barriers.
    • Meta Wolf’s Industry 5.0 strategy (solar-hybrid factories, AI, automation, dark factories, digital twins/“ceramics metaverse”) aims to cut costs and raise productivity; management expects ~€100m investment over coming years and is exploring financing (including capital markets).
    • The market backdrop is attractive: global tile market growth ~7.1% p.a. (2025–2033) and a core Northern/Central Europe market ≈ €4bn, where Meta Wolf claims a leading position due to low logistics costs, short delivery times and low CO2 emissions.

    The price of Meta Wolf at the time of the news was 4,6800EUR and was up +7,09 % compared with the previous day.


    Meta Wolf

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    +58,39 %
    +112,61 %
    +80,15 %
    -90,91 %
    ISIN:DE000A254203WKN:A25420
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    Meta Wolf AG: 2026 AGM Sets Stage for Ceramic Tech – CERAM TECH Meta Wolf is reinventing ceramics: a high-tech “CERAM TECH” champion scaling Industry 5.0 tile production, backed by strong brands, patents and ambitious 2030 targets.
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