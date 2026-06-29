DAX, Nagarro & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Nagarro
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Atlantico Energy Metals
|📰
|🥉
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
|Intel
|💬
|📰
|Micron Technology
|💬
|📰
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|163
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|76
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|35
|💬
|📰
|The Platform Group
|32
|💬
|📰
|Bitcoin
|30
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|29
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Nagarro
|+79,24 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Iridium Communications
|+21,15 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Nitto Boseki
|+16,82 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Lenovo Group
|-9,73 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Solidion Technology
|-13,43 %
|📰
|🟥
|Asia Tele-Net and Technology
|-22,22 %
|💬
|📰
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Nagarro
Wochenperformance: +120,63 %
Wochenperformance: +120,63 %
Platz 1
Atlantico Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +258,86 %
Wochenperformance: +258,86 %
Platz 2
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -14,04 %
Wochenperformance: -14,04 %
Platz 3
Intel
Wochenperformance: -12,64 %
Wochenperformance: -12,64 %
Platz 4
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: -1,54 %
Wochenperformance: -1,54 %
Platz 5
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -24,17 %
Wochenperformance: -24,17 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,87 %
Wochenperformance: -0,87 %
Platz 7
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -10,18 %
Wochenperformance: -10,18 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -15,73 %
Wochenperformance: -15,73 %
Platz 9
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -24,17 %
Wochenperformance: -24,17 %
Platz 10
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -6,49 %
Wochenperformance: -6,49 %
Platz 11
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,50 %
Wochenperformance: -0,50 %
Platz 12
Nagarro
Wochenperformance: +120,63 %
Wochenperformance: +120,63 %
Platz 13
Iridium Communications
Wochenperformance: +22,89 %
Wochenperformance: +22,89 %
Platz 14
Nitto Boseki
Wochenperformance: +14,55 %
Wochenperformance: +14,55 %
Platz 15
Lenovo Group
Wochenperformance: -10,29 %
Wochenperformance: -10,29 %
Platz 16
Solidion Technology
Wochenperformance: -39,54 %
Wochenperformance: -39,54 %
Platz 17
Asia Tele-Net and Technology
Wochenperformance: -46,45 %
Wochenperformance: -46,45 %
Platz 18
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