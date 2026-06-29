H&R Q2 2026 earnings beat, mid-year target in sight

Q2 2026 EBITDA significantly exceeded previous expectations (preliminary internal figures).

Demand and pricing levels for certain selected product groups improved significantly in Q2 2026.

It is currently expected that the lower end of the full-year 2026 EBITDA forecast of EUR 85.0 million will be reached or exceeded by mid-2026.

The positive earnings development was mainly driven by temporarily strong demand due to geopolitical disruptions in the Persian Gulf and restricted supply routes via the Strait of Hormuz, with base oils and solvents becoming scarce.

H&R has positioned itself as a reliable supplier in the market for base oils and solvents vis-à-vis customers and downstream industries.

There are significant uncertainties for the second half of 2026, including potential easing of geopolitical tensions, reopening of transport routes, normalization or decline in demand, and possible sharp drops in crude oil prices affecting inventories; the company will publish an updated earnings outlook in mid-August 2026.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at H&R is on 14.08.2026.

The price of H&R at the time of the news was 4,8550EUR and was up +2,00 % compared with the previous day.







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