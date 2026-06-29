H&R Q2 2026 earnings beat, mid-year target in sight
H&R’s Q2 2026 performance clearly outpaced expectations, fueled by tight base oil and solvent markets and strong demand amid ongoing geopolitical disruptions.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Q2 2026 EBITDA significantly exceeded previous expectations (preliminary internal figures).
- Demand and pricing levels for certain selected product groups improved significantly in Q2 2026.
- It is currently expected that the lower end of the full-year 2026 EBITDA forecast of EUR 85.0 million will be reached or exceeded by mid-2026.
- The positive earnings development was mainly driven by temporarily strong demand due to geopolitical disruptions in the Persian Gulf and restricted supply routes via the Strait of Hormuz, with base oils and solvents becoming scarce.
- H&R has positioned itself as a reliable supplier in the market for base oils and solvents vis-à-vis customers and downstream industries.
- There are significant uncertainties for the second half of 2026, including potential easing of geopolitical tensions, reopening of transport routes, normalization or decline in demand, and possible sharp drops in crude oil prices affecting inventories; the company will publish an updated earnings outlook in mid-August 2026.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at H&R is on 14.08.2026.
The price of H&R at the time of the news was 4,8550EUR and was up +2,00 % compared with the previous day.
+6,72 %
+7,40 %
+11,65 %
+28,28 %
+2,83 %
-5,98 %
-42,43 %
-58,29 %
-12,71 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte