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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsmutares AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu mutares
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    Mutares: BaFin wraps up audit of 2023 financial statements

    BaFin’s review of Mutares’ 2023 reporting has concluded with no material objections, underscoring the reliability of the Group’s forecasts and disclosures.

    Mutares: BaFin wraps up audit of 2023 financial statements
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • BaFin has completed its review of Mutares’ 2023 annual financial statements and the accompanying combined and consolidated management reports.
    • BaFin raised no objections overall; the only finding was a missing note on the remaining term of receivables from affiliated companies in the 2023 notes.
    • Mutares has already added the missing disclosure to its published 2024 and 2025 annual financial statements and presented it retrospectively for December 31, 2023.
    • BaFin raised no objections to the forward‑looking information in the combined management and consolidated management reports.
    • Mutares interprets the outcome as confirmation that its forecasts for key KPIs (revenue, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and the Company’s net income under German commercial law) met users’ information needs.
    • Mutares is a Munich‑based listed private equity holding (ticker MUX, ISIN DE000A2NB650), active in acquiring, improving and reselling companies in transition, and is included in the SDAX.

    The next important date, "Annual General Meeting 2026" (Alternative: "Ordinary General Meeting 2026"; commonly abbreviated "AGM 2026."), at mutares is on 03.07.2026.

    The price of mutares at the time of the news was 28,30EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.
    19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,35EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.965,52PKT (+1,21 %).


    mutares

    +2,48 %
    -3,70 %
    +1,06 %
    -1,10 %
    -19,32 %
    +17,90 %
    +51,16 %
    +143,07 %
    +222.207,69 %
    ISIN:DE000A2NB650WKN:A2NB65
    mutares direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Mutares: BaFin wraps up audit of 2023 financial statements BaFin’s review of Mutares’ 2023 reporting has concluded with no material objections, underscoring the reliability of the Group’s forecasts and disclosures.
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