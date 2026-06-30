Lonza Expands HPAPI Capacity at Visp, Bolstering Payload-Linker
Lonza is scaling up in Visp, Switzerland, boosting payload-linker capacity to power the next wave of ADC therapies and strengthen its fully integrated CDMO offering.
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- Lonza to expand payload-linker manufacturing capacity in Visp, Switzerland, to support the rapidly growing ADC market.
- The investment will add new HPAPI payload-linker production and purification capacity within an existing GMP facility, with dedicated analytical and process development laboratories.
- The facility is designed to be multipurpose and scalable, enabling flexible production of a broad range of payload-linker molecules and the option to add additional suites as demand grows.
- The expanded capacity will be closely connected to Lonza’s integrated ADC ecosystem in Visp and Stein, including monoclonal antibody manufacture, conjugation and drug product manufacturing, plus QC capacity for highly potent payload-linkers.
- The project is expected to be operational in 2028, supporting clinical and commercial programs and accelerating time to market for ADC therapies.
- Lonza reinforces its position as the leading fully-integrated CDMO in the ADC space, expanding its integrated ADC offering and commercial-scale supply of payload-linker molecules.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 22.07.2026.
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