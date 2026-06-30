Evotec (EVTC) Unveils J.TRAIN for Turnkey Biologics Manufacturing

Evotec launched J.TRAIN, a turnkey offering that lets biopharma companies deploy Evotec’s proprietary continuous manufacturing technology directly in partner‑owned facilities, expanding Just – Evotec Biologics’ partner-enablement and licensing model.

J.TRAIN combines prefabricated modular cleanrooms, industry‑standard equipment and Just – Evotec Biologics’ cGMP process automation with digital validation, documentation and training to accelerate implementation and regulatory readiness.

The solution targets deployment in about 18 months, offering a faster, more capital‑efficient route to capacity expansion than traditional biologics facilities; Evotec cites validation of the model via a December 2025 transaction with Sandoz.

J.TRAIN delivers a step‑change in productivity: Evotec claims >500 kg of drug substance can be produced in under 10,000 sq ft, achieving over 10× the productivity of conventional fed‑batch processes.

The integrated design enables flexible scaling by run duration, rapid product changeovers and multi‑product manufacturing, reducing downtime and lowering operating cost per unit mass.

J.TRAIN was unveiled at INTERPHEX (April 2026); Just – Evotec Biologics is a wholly owned, AI/ML‑driven Evotec platform focused on accelerating biologics development from discovery to commercial launch.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Evotec is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 4,9710EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,9720EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.965,52PKT (+1,21 %).







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