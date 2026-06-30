Gerresheimer, Aerovironment & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Adelayde Exploration Incorporation
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|POET Technologies
|💬
|📰
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|adidas
|💬
|📰
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gerresheimer
|125
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|71
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|The Platform Group
|68
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|63
|💬
|📰
|Bitcoin
|45
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|34
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Aerovironment
|+20,66 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H)
|+15,76 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
|+9,09 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Akeso
|-5,12 %
|📰
|🟥
|Samsung SDI JH
|-5,90 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Nitto Boseki
|-7,81 %
|💬
|📰
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Adelayde Exploration Incorporation
Wochenperformance: -14,68 %
Wochenperformance: -14,68 %
Platz 1
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +5,14 %
Wochenperformance: +5,14 %
Platz 2
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -10,05 %
Wochenperformance: -10,05 %
Platz 3
OHB
Wochenperformance: -23,61 %
Wochenperformance: -23,61 %
Platz 4
adidas
Wochenperformance: +4,25 %
Wochenperformance: +4,25 %
Platz 5
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -16,93 %
Wochenperformance: -16,93 %
Platz 6
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +7,69 %
Wochenperformance: +7,69 %
Platz 7
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +1,50 %
Wochenperformance: +1,50 %
Platz 8
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -21,82 %
Wochenperformance: -21,82 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -11,29 %
Wochenperformance: -11,29 %
Platz 10
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -5,15 %
Wochenperformance: -5,15 %
Platz 11
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -16,92 %
Wochenperformance: -16,92 %
Platz 12
Aerovironment
Wochenperformance: +12,56 %
Wochenperformance: +12,56 %
Platz 13
UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H)
Wochenperformance: +15,03 %
Wochenperformance: +15,03 %
Platz 14
KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Wochenperformance: +18,81 %
Wochenperformance: +18,81 %
Platz 15
Akeso
Wochenperformance: +3,89 %
Wochenperformance: +3,89 %
Platz 16
Samsung SDI JH
Wochenperformance: +4,41 %
Wochenperformance: +4,41 %
Platz 17
Nitto Boseki
Wochenperformance: +15,69 %
Wochenperformance: +15,69 %
Platz 18
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