2G ENERGY posts highest-ever order intake in the quarter just ended
2G Energy is entering a new growth phase: record orders, surging U.S. data-center demand and expanding capacity are reshaping its revenue and margin outlook through 2027.
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- 2G Energy recorded the highest order intake in its history for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, with first-half orders exceeding EUR 400 million.
- In May 2026, a firm order for decentralized gas-fired power plants for U.S. data centers worth over EUR 100 million was secured, with additional three-digit million-euro orders in the U.S. data-center sector thereafter.
- 2025 total output rose to EUR 409.2 million (up 12.1% from 364.8 million) and an EBIT margin of 6.6%.
- ERP implementation caused one-time costs and temporarily slowed revenue growth in the services segment; Q1 2026 revenue was EUR 54.2 million with an EBIT margin of -7.6%.
- Revenue growth forecasts remain unchanged: 2026 revenue at the upper end of around EUR 490 million (EBIT margin 9.5–10.5%), and 2027 revenue planned at EUR 570–620 million (EBIT margin >11%).
- The company targets a book-to-bill ratio of at least 2.5 in 2026, expects margin expansion from 2028 as the service business grows with the installed base, plans a 25–30% increase in machine shipments in 2026, and has started a new production facility at the end of March 2026 to tackle the backlog.
The next important date, "Ordentliche Hauptversammlung" — "Annual General Meeting (AGM)" (literally: "ordinary/general shareholders' meeting")., at 2G ENERGY is on 19.08.2026.
The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 68,65EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 68,15EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,73 % since publication.
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