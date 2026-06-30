HMS Bergbau: FY2025 Final Figures Signal Strong Earnings, Positive Outlook

Published audited FY2025 figures prepared under IFRS for the first time, limiting comparability with the prior year.

EBITDA tripled to EUR 60.1 million (2024: EUR 20.1 million); net profit rose to EUR 54.8 million (2024: EUR 13.2 million).

Positive one‑time valuation effects of about EUR 37 million from the IFRS transition, mainly due to initial consolidation of Maatla Resources (Botswana coal mine).

Group sales fell to EUR 1.22 billion (2024: EUR 1.36 billion) due to lower commodity prices.

2026 guidance: expected group sales of EUR 2 billion and EBITDA of EUR 55 million (including ~EUR 20 million one‑time valuation from initial consolidation of Hoshoza Resources); adjusted EBITDA projected to increase from EUR 23.1 million in 2025 to EUR 35 million in 2026.

Strategic expansion in 2025 into liquid fuels, raw material production and traditional trading to become a fully integrated international commodity house; investor webcast on 6 July 2026 and current bond issuance suspended due to mid‑cap bond market conditions.

The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at HMS Bergbau is on 30.06.2026.

The price of HMS Bergbau at the time of the news was 42,45EUR and was up +0,71 % compared with the previous day.



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