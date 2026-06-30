HMS Bergbau: FY2025 Final Figures Signal Strong Earnings, Positive Outlook
A landmark year: first IFRS reporting, a tripling of EBITDA, strong profit growth despite lower sales, and bold expansion plans reshaping the group’s future.
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- Published audited FY2025 figures prepared under IFRS for the first time, limiting comparability with the prior year.
- EBITDA tripled to EUR 60.1 million (2024: EUR 20.1 million); net profit rose to EUR 54.8 million (2024: EUR 13.2 million).
- Positive one‑time valuation effects of about EUR 37 million from the IFRS transition, mainly due to initial consolidation of Maatla Resources (Botswana coal mine).
- Group sales fell to EUR 1.22 billion (2024: EUR 1.36 billion) due to lower commodity prices.
- 2026 guidance: expected group sales of EUR 2 billion and EBITDA of EUR 55 million (including ~EUR 20 million one‑time valuation from initial consolidation of Hoshoza Resources); adjusted EBITDA projected to increase from EUR 23.1 million in 2025 to EUR 35 million in 2026.
- Strategic expansion in 2025 into liquid fuels, raw material production and traditional trading to become a fully integrated international commodity house; investor webcast on 6 July 2026 and current bond issuance suspended due to mid‑cap bond market conditions.
The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at HMS Bergbau is on 30.06.2026.
The price of HMS Bergbau at the time of the news was 42,45EUR and was up +0,71 % compared with the previous day.
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