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    InPlay and tZERO Unite to Create Sports Performance Equity Market

    A new era in sports and finance is emerging as InPlay Global and tZERO team up to turn on-field performance into a tradable, regulated digital asset.

    InPlay and tZERO Unite to Create Sports Performance Equity Market
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • InPlay Global and tZERO Group, Inc. announced a strategic partnership to build an equity market for sports performance.
    • InPlay is developing "Sports Performance Securities," equity instruments whose value is linked to team performance, positioning sports performance as an investable asset class.
    • tZERO will provide regulated, blockchain-based digital securities infrastructure and trading venue support to enable issuance and trading of these securities.
    • The partnership aims to open new market participation to fans, traders, investors, and institutions by combining InPlay’s market model with tZERO’s technology and compliance capabilities.
    • InPlay will launch the InPlay Trading Challenge (free-to-enter, aligned with the 2026 pro and college football seasons, cash prizes, participants from 15+ universities) to introduce students and fans to sports markets and financial literacy.
    • The release includes investor warnings and forward-looking disclaimers: digital asset securities carry unique risks, this is not an offer or investment advice, and the securities are subject to SEC qualification under Regulation A+ (Tier 2) and are not yet qualified.



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    InPlay and tZERO Unite to Create Sports Performance Equity Market A new era in sports and finance is emerging as InPlay Global and tZERO team up to turn on-field performance into a tradable, regulated digital asset.
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