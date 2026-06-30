InPlay and tZERO Unite to Create Sports Performance Equity Market
A new era in sports and finance is emerging as InPlay Global and tZERO team up to turn on-field performance into a tradable, regulated digital asset.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- InPlay Global and tZERO Group, Inc. announced a strategic partnership to build an equity market for sports performance.
- InPlay is developing "Sports Performance Securities," equity instruments whose value is linked to team performance, positioning sports performance as an investable asset class.
- tZERO will provide regulated, blockchain-based digital securities infrastructure and trading venue support to enable issuance and trading of these securities.
- The partnership aims to open new market participation to fans, traders, investors, and institutions by combining InPlay’s market model with tZERO’s technology and compliance capabilities.
- InPlay will launch the InPlay Trading Challenge (free-to-enter, aligned with the 2026 pro and college football seasons, cash prizes, participants from 15+ universities) to introduce students and fans to sports markets and financial literacy.
- The release includes investor warnings and forward-looking disclaimers: digital asset securities carry unique risks, this is not an offer or investment advice, and the securities are subject to SEC qualification under Regulation A+ (Tier 2) and are not yet qualified.
Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.