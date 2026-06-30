DAX, Abivax & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|FuelCell Energy
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|ITM Power
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Generation Uranium
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|💬
|📰
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|💬
|📰
|Atlantico Energy Metals
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|185
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|86
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|84
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|83
|💬
|📰
|The Platform Group
|80
|💬
|📰
|Bitcoin
|56
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|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
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|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Abivax
|+37,45 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Abivax ADR
|+36,90 %
|📰
|🥉
|Meta Wolf
|+23,40 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|SHT Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag Registered (B)
|-8,02 %
|📰
|🟥
|Circle Internet Group Incorporation. Registered (A)
|-8,35 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|SELLAS Life Sciences Group
|-9,63 %
|💬
|📰
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FuelCell Energy
Wochenperformance: +59,09 %
Wochenperformance: +59,09 %
Platz 1
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: +5,94 %
Wochenperformance: +5,94 %
Platz 2
Generation Uranium
Wochenperformance: +31,25 %
Wochenperformance: +31,25 %
Platz 3
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +11,85 %
Wochenperformance: +11,85 %
Platz 4
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: -13,59 %
Wochenperformance: -13,59 %
Platz 5
Atlantico Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +58,91 %
Wochenperformance: +58,91 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,32 %
Wochenperformance: -0,32 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -11,29 %
Wochenperformance: -11,29 %
Platz 8
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +11,85 %
Wochenperformance: +11,85 %
Platz 9
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +1,50 %
Wochenperformance: +1,50 %
Platz 10
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -27,85 %
Wochenperformance: -27,85 %
Platz 11
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -5,15 %
Wochenperformance: -5,15 %
Platz 12
Abivax
Wochenperformance: +33,56 %
Wochenperformance: +33,56 %
Platz 13
Abivax ADR
Wochenperformance: +34,10 %
Wochenperformance: +34,10 %
Platz 14
Meta Wolf
Wochenperformance: +67,11 %
Wochenperformance: +67,11 %
Platz 15
SHT Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag Registered (B)
Wochenperformance: -16,64 %
Wochenperformance: -16,64 %
Platz 16
Circle Internet Group Incorporation. Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -0,15 %
Wochenperformance: -0,15 %
Platz 17
SELLAS Life Sciences Group
Wochenperformance: +107,65 %
Wochenperformance: +107,65 %
Platz 18
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