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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtshep global Unternehmensanleihe 6,50 % bis 11/27 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu hep global Unternehmensanleihe 6,50 % bis 11/27
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    HEP Global Ends Fiscal Year 2025 With Positive Consolidated Result

    Hep global closed fiscal 2025 with stronger earnings, higher cash flow and a sharply expanding project pipeline, setting the stage for its next phase of solar-led growth.

    HEP Global Ends Fiscal Year 2025 With Positive Consolidated Result
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Hep global ended fiscal year 2025 with a positive consolidated result and significantly improved profitability (EBIT of EUR 10.8m; consolidated net result of EUR 2.9m; operating cash flow of EUR 8.1m).
    • Revenue for 2025 amounted to EUR 45.8m, within the forecast range of EUR 45–55m, with EBIT also within the forecast range (EUR 5–15m) at EUR 10.8m.
    • Project development revenue rose to EUR 41.9m in 2025, more than doubling 2024 (EUR 18.8m), driven mainly by development services in Germany and Poland.
    • The growth was supported by a stronger service business, cost-base reductions, and higher operational efficiency, aided by a solid expansion of the international project pipeline.
    • Strategic realignment after selling the investment business in 2024, focusing on independent greenfield-first PV project development and integrating battery storage to create additional revenue streams.
    • For 2026, management expects revenue of EUR 45–55m and EBIT of EUR 0–10m; the outlook reflects changes in the U.S. strategy due to a May 2026 external investor partnership and the fact that a comprehensive financing solution is not expected to be implemented until H2 2026.
    • The group continues to target expansion and monetization of its project pipeline in core markets (Germany, Italy, Poland, U.S., Canada, Japan) with ongoing development and better integration of storage solutions to capitalize on growth in international solar markets.


    hep global Unternehmensanleihe 6,50 % bis 11/27

    +0,16 %
    0,00 %
    -14,08 %
    -13,54 %
    -30,29 %
    -32,97 %
    -39,15 %
    -39,07 %
    ISIN:DE000A3H3JV5WKN:A3H3JV
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    HEP Global Ends Fiscal Year 2025 With Positive Consolidated Result Hep global closed fiscal 2025 with stronger earnings, higher cash flow and a sharply expanding project pipeline, setting the stage for its next phase of solar-led growth.
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