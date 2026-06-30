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    BayWa AG: In Principle Concept for Adjusting Restructuring With Creditors

    BayWa AG outlines a far‑reaching restructuring roadmap, reshaping its financing, ownership structure, and portfolio to secure long‑term stability and strategic focus.

    BayWa AG: In Principle Concept for Adjusting Restructuring With Creditors
    Foto: BayWa AG
    • BayWa AG’s Management Board reached an understanding in principle with key financing partners and its two major shareholders (Bayerische Raiffeisen-Beteiligungs‑AG and Raiffeisen Agrar Invest AG) to adjust the existing restructuring agreement; the concept is subject to committee/board approvals and must be turned into a binding agreement by autumn 2026.
    • The plan extends the restructuring period and prolongs financial liabilities until the end of 2030, provides interest relief, and foresees conversion of up to EUR 700 million of liabilities into a subordinated instrument to strengthen economic equity.
    • The two major shareholders (together ~67.1%) will initially transfer their shares to a trustee (with a BaFin exemption from a mandatory takeover offer); the trust is conditional on them providing at least EUR 220 million in a planned 2029 capital increase (amount to be valuation‑adjusted), otherwise the trustee may sell the shares.
    • BayWa will focus on core areas (Agriculture, Agricultural Equipment, Building Materials); the Heating & Mobility division is to be sold by end‑2029 with proceeds primarily used to repay financial liabilities; Agri Trade & Service and Agricultural Equipment are planned to be moved into a subsidiary while remaining operationally independent.
    • In parallel, BayWa r.e. AG will be restructured: shares held by BayWa and co‑shareholder EIP to be transferred to a transformation shareholder (leading to deconsolidation), shareholders will waive existing claims subject to a recovery certificate but retain participation in sale proceeds.
    • Proceeds from the planned sale of BayWa r.e. shares are expected to repay up to EUR 900 million of liabilities; any shortfall would be converted into the subordinated instrument, which will be waived if not repaid by the end of the restructuring period.

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at BayWa is on 30.10.2026.

    The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 2,7800EUR and was up +11,31 % compared with the previous day.


    BayWa

    +12,45 %
    +19,05 %
    +8,08 %
    -5,50 %
    -72,18 %
    -93,40 %
    -93,14 %
    -90,64 %
    -59,75 %
    ISIN:DE0005194062WKN:519406
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    BayWa AG: In Principle Concept for Adjusting Restructuring With Creditors BayWa AG outlines a far‑reaching restructuring roadmap, reshaping its financing, ownership structure, and portfolio to secure long‑term stability and strategic focus.
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