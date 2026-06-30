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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsaconnic AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu aconnic
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    aconnic: Extends debt facility, delays 2025 report to Sept 30, 2026

    Amid record orders but shifting market conditions, the company is reshaping its finances and timelines, extending debt facilities and adjusting reporting to secure future growth.

    aconnic: Extends debt facility, delays 2025 report to Sept 30, 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The publication of the 2025 annual report and consolidated financial statements has been postponed to on or before 30 September 2026 (from 30 June 2026).
    • The postponement follows the extension of the existing EUR 23 million debt facility to 31 July 2027 (previously due 31 July 2026).
    • A new EUR 4 million working capital facility is in final negotiations to secure supply-chain financing for components and raw materials for a EUR 42 million backlog.
    • The delay is solely due to the timing of these financing transactions and related accounting/reporting requirements.
    • The company faced challenges such as customer investment cuts amid global instability, triggering organizational restructuring and about 30% annual cost reductions (roughly EUR 5 million per year), while recording a record order intake in 2026.
    • It is working with auditors and advisors to finalize the financial statements and expects publication by 30 September 2026; financing projects announced in May 2026 are ongoing, with a further update if necessary.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at aconnic is on 31.08.2026.

    The price of aconnic at the time of the news was 0,5255EUR and was up +8,02 % compared with the previous day.
    5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,5500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,66 % since publication.


    aconnic

    +9,15 %
    +4,41 %
    -15,02 %
    -23,08 %
    -46,39 %
    -68,10 %
    -48,24 %
    +54,44 %
    -92,68 %
    ISIN:DE000A0LBKW6WKN:A0LBKW
    aconnic direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    aconnic: Extends debt facility, delays 2025 report to Sept 30, 2026 Amid record orders but shifting market conditions, the company is reshaping its finances and timelines, extending debt facilities and adjusting reporting to secure future growth.
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