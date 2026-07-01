Deal Alert: Brockhaus Technologies Closes Stake Sale in Bikeleasing Group
BKHT has divested a majority stake in Bikeleasing Group to DECATHLON PULSE, marking a milestone transaction after five years of strong growth and strategic value creation.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- BKHT completed the sale of an approx. 52% stake in the Bikeleasing Group; closing announced July 1, 2026.
- Purchaser is DECATHLON PULSE, a wholly owned subsidiary of the global sports brand DECATHLON.
- Provisional purchase price attributable to BKHT is approx. €240 million after transaction costs and taxes (as of June 30, 2026), matching the illustrative calculation as of Sept 30, 2025.
- Final purchase price determination and any potential adjustment payments are expected to be completed in the second half of fiscal 2026.
- Under BKHT’s ~five-year ownership Bikeleasing more than tripled revenue, more than doubled adjusted EBITDA, and grew corporate customers from ~28,000 (1.3 million eligible employees) to ~83,000 (over 4 million eligible employees) as of March 31, 2026.
- BKHT attributes the value creation to its strategy of professionalizing subsidiaries and executing add-on M&A (six add-ons for Bikeleasing, incl. four sales agencies, Probonio and Ridepanda); CEO Marco Brockhaus highlighted delivering attractive returns and placing Bikeleasing in strong hands.
The next important date, Half-year financial report 2026, at Brockhaus Technologies is on 13.08.2026.
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