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    Deal Alert: Brockhaus Technologies Closes Stake Sale in Bikeleasing Group

    BKHT has divested a majority stake in Bikeleasing Group to DECATHLON PULSE, marking a milestone transaction after five years of strong growth and strategic value creation.

    Deal Alert: Brockhaus Technologies Closes Stake Sale in Bikeleasing Group
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • BKHT completed the sale of an approx. 52% stake in the Bikeleasing Group; closing announced July 1, 2026.
    • Purchaser is DECATHLON PULSE, a wholly owned subsidiary of the global sports brand DECATHLON.
    • Provisional purchase price attributable to BKHT is approx. €240 million after transaction costs and taxes (as of June 30, 2026), matching the illustrative calculation as of Sept 30, 2025.
    • Final purchase price determination and any potential adjustment payments are expected to be completed in the second half of fiscal 2026.
    • Under BKHT’s ~five-year ownership Bikeleasing more than tripled revenue, more than doubled adjusted EBITDA, and grew corporate customers from ~28,000 (1.3 million eligible employees) to ~83,000 (over 4 million eligible employees) as of March 31, 2026.
    • BKHT attributes the value creation to its strategy of professionalizing subsidiaries and executing add-on M&A (six add-ons for Bikeleasing, incl. four sales agencies, Probonio and Ridepanda); CEO Marco Brockhaus highlighted delivering attractive returns and placing Bikeleasing in strong hands.

    The next important date, Half-year financial report 2026, at Brockhaus Technologies is on 13.08.2026.


    Brockhaus Technologies

    -0,39 %
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    +7,10 %
    +17,23 %
    +30,56 %
    -19,90 %
    -16,59 %
    -43,68 %
    ISIN:DE000A2GSU42WKN:A2GSU4
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    Deal Alert: Brockhaus Technologies Closes Stake Sale in Bikeleasing Group BKHT has divested a majority stake in Bikeleasing Group to DECATHLON PULSE, marking a milestone transaction after five years of strong growth and strategic value creation.
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