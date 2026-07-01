Lonza Expands Strategic Tie-Up With Top US Biopharma Leader
Lonza deepens its role as a trusted biologics partner, expanding a major US collaboration to deliver faster, flexible and secure manufacturing across global portfolios.
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- Lonza expanded its strategic collaboration with a leading US-based biopharmaceutical company, adding two biologics programs to be produced commercially, with an option for two more, and establishing long-term commitments across a broad portfolio.
- The expansion signals continued high demand for Lonza’s global biologics outsourcing development and manufacturing solutions, including a tailor-made offering across clinical and commercial portfolios, with process intensification and drug product manufacturing.
- Development and manufacturing will be delivered from Lonza’s US commercial-scale biologics sites, complemented by Europe’s drug substance and drug product capacities, providing geographic flexibility and supply security.
- Lonza will leverage its mammalian antibody technology portfolio, including advanced process intensification such as N-1 perfusion, and will implement manufacturing process optimizations to materially reduce cycle times, delivering end-to-end support from drug substance to final dosage form.
- The collaboration has the potential to deliver a multi-billion CHF cumulative value, underscoring strong long-term outsourcing demand and the attractiveness of Lonza’s integrated offering.
- This partnership reinforces Lonza’s role as a trusted manufacturing partner for large biopharmaceutical companies, combining cutting-edge science, smart technology, and lean manufacturing to enable speed, flexibility, and reliability in scaling complex portfolios.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 22.07.2026.
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