The Platform Group, Bloom Energy (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Bubble60 - wikimedia
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Adelayde Exploration Incorporation
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Quantum X Labs
|💬
|📰
|ITM Power
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|Generation Uranium
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|The Platform Group
|89
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|72
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|64
|💬
|📰
|Bitcoin
|50
|💬
|📰
|TUI
|25
|💬
|📰
|ITM Power
|18
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Bloom Energy (A)
|+8,68 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Intuitive Machines Registered (A)
|+6,60 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SCREEN Holdings
|+6,23 %
|📰
|🟥
|Allgeier
|-4,97 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Kingsgate Consolidated
|-7,31 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Fujikura
|-9,76 %
|💬
|📰
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Adelayde Exploration Incorporation
Wochenperformance: -13,89 %
Wochenperformance: -13,89 %
Platz 1
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -18,77 %
Wochenperformance: -18,77 %
Platz 2
Quantum X Labs
Wochenperformance: -6,27 %
Wochenperformance: -6,27 %
Platz 3
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: +11,35 %
Wochenperformance: +11,35 %
Platz 4
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -1,67 %
Wochenperformance: -1,67 %
Platz 5
Generation Uranium
Wochenperformance: +14,44 %
Wochenperformance: +14,44 %
Platz 6
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -18,77 %
Wochenperformance: -18,77 %
Platz 7
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +0,22 %
Wochenperformance: +0,22 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,98 %
Wochenperformance: -8,98 %
Platz 9
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -5,46 %
Wochenperformance: -5,46 %
Platz 10
TUI
Wochenperformance: +0,53 %
Wochenperformance: +0,53 %
Platz 11
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: +11,35 %
Wochenperformance: +11,35 %
Platz 12
Bloom Energy (A)
Wochenperformance: +0,18 %
Wochenperformance: +0,18 %
Platz 13
Intuitive Machines Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +6,30 %
Wochenperformance: +6,30 %
Platz 14
SCREEN Holdings
Wochenperformance: +17,50 %
Wochenperformance: +17,50 %
Platz 15
Allgeier
Wochenperformance: -4,08 %
Wochenperformance: -4,08 %
Platz 16
Kingsgate Consolidated
Wochenperformance: -14,19 %
Wochenperformance: -14,19 %
Platz 17
Fujikura
Wochenperformance: -8,74 %
Wochenperformance: -8,74 %
Platz 18
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