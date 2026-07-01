🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNemetschek AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Nemetschek
    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Nemetschek Group Seals HCSS Deal, Boosting Construction Tech

    Nemetschek’s acquisition of HCSS marks a new era in AI-driven construction technology, creating a global powerhouse poised to transform the entire build lifecycle.

    Nemetschek Group Seals HCSS Deal, Boosting Construction Tech
    Foto: Olaf Gedanitz - stock.adobe.com
    • Nemetschek Group completes the acquisition of Heavy Construction Systems Specialists (HCSS), effective July 1, 2026, with HCSS joining the Build & Construct segment.
    • The combined Build & Construct segment forms a global construction AI and technology powerhouse, expanding market opportunity and AI capabilities across the construction lifecycle.
    • Thoma Bravo becomes a minority shareholder in the Build & Construct segment, holding about 28%; Nemetschek retains about 72%.
    • HCSS brings 4,000+ customers and 550+ employees; in 2025 it generated approximately USD 215 million in revenue, with ~21% ARR growth and ~40% EBITDA margin.
    • Nemetschek refinanced all existing HCSS debt and liabilities; the refinancing impacts net debt by roughly EUR 450 million; the shareholder structure of Nemetschek remains unchanged.
    • The transaction expands cross-selling and office-to-field connectivity, accelerates AI-driven innovation, and targets a total Build & Construct market opportunity of about USD 12 billion by 2028, with plans to expand HCSS beyond North America into international markets.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Nemetschek is on 30.07.2026.

    The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 54,60EUR and was up +1,49 % compared with the previous day.
    5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 54,35EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,46 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.904,47PKT (0,00 %).


    Nemetschek

    -0,28 %
    -1,02 %
    -14,59 %
    -17,93 %
    -56,67 %
    -22,32 %
    -17,51 %
    +227,61 %
    +921,90 %
    ISIN:DE0006452907WKN:645290
    Nemetschek direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Nemetschek Group Seals HCSS Deal, Boosting Construction Tech Nemetschek’s acquisition of HCSS marks a new era in AI-driven construction technology, creating a global powerhouse poised to transform the entire build lifecycle.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     