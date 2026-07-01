Nemetschek Group Seals HCSS Deal, Boosting Construction Tech

Nemetschek Group completes the acquisition of Heavy Construction Systems Specialists (HCSS), effective July 1, 2026, with HCSS joining the Build & Construct segment.

The combined Build & Construct segment forms a global construction AI and technology powerhouse, expanding market opportunity and AI capabilities across the construction lifecycle.

Thoma Bravo becomes a minority shareholder in the Build & Construct segment, holding about 28%; Nemetschek retains about 72%.

HCSS brings 4,000+ customers and 550+ employees; in 2025 it generated approximately USD 215 million in revenue, with ~21% ARR growth and ~40% EBITDA margin.

Nemetschek refinanced all existing HCSS debt and liabilities; the refinancing impacts net debt by roughly EUR 450 million; the shareholder structure of Nemetschek remains unchanged.

The transaction expands cross-selling and office-to-field connectivity, accelerates AI-driven innovation, and targets a total Build & Construct market opportunity of about USD 12 billion by 2028, with plans to expand HCSS beyond North America into international markets.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Nemetschek is on 30.07.2026.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 54,60EUR and was up +1,49 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 54,35EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,46 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.904,47PKT (0,00 %).







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