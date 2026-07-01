BRANICKS Group extends standstill on promissory notes due Mar/Apr 2026

Branicks Group AG extended standstill agreements with the principal creditors of promissory note loans maturing in March and April 2026.

The affected promissory note loans have an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 87.0 million.

The standstill extension is short-term and runs until 27 July 2026.

The extension reflects ongoing negotiations with promissory note creditors and bondholders on refinancing and restructuring of the financial liabilities maturing in 2026.

Branicks is pursuing a full extension of the maturity dates until the second half of 2030.

The announcement was disclosed as inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at BRANICKS Group is on 27.07.2026.

The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 0,9840EUR and was down -3,72 % compared with the previous day.







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar